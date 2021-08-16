Cayman facilitates United States’ Haiti relief effort

US Army choppers arriving (Photo by @XRayOneCayman on Twitter)

US Army helicopter (CIG social media)

Rescue workers in Haiti (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has given permission for eight helicopters carrying US military personnel to land in Grand Cayman as part of US efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Haiti following the 7.2 earthquake in that country on Saturday. The aircraft are three US Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The machines will be refueling and receiving other support services as they fly aid into the beleaguered country, where almost 1,300 people have already been confirmed dead and thousands more injured following the weekend quake at Saint-Louis du Sud. However, Tropical Depression Grace was hampering rescue efforts Monday with heavy rain.

Local government officials said that the first four helicopters, carrying 49 personnel arrived in Grand Cayman Sunday evening and the rest of the rescue fleet is expected today. The Public Health Department and Travel Cayman confirmed that the US military personnel had returned a negative PCR test result before receiving permission to enter the Cayman Islands and COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the visit.

The request to land in Grand Cayman came from the US Southern Command and was approved by the United Kingdom and Cayman Islands governments. The aircraft will provide heavy and medium air-lift to the US Agency for International Development-led mission to bolster Haitian disaster response.

The helicopters and personnel are assigned to Joint Task Force – Bravo, one of three task forces under United States Southern Command, which operates a forward, all weather, day/night, category-5 capable air base in Soto Cano, Honduras.

The devastating earthquake shook Haiti around 8:30am Saturday. The epicenter of the quake was located about 7.5 miles from the southern town of Saint-Louis, which is some 78 miles from the capital, Port-au-Prince. The city of Les Cayes with a population of around 125,000 has been hardest hit. Over 13,000 homes and other buildings are said to have been destroyed.