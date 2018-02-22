Health ministry silent on latest controversy

(CNS): The health ministry has once again moved to is default position of silence over controversy, after news emerged yesterday that the team of security officers at the hospital have been placed on some form of required leave, while officials complete an internal probe into overtime. CNS contacted the Health Services Authority and the ministry about a letter given to security staff, who are employed directly by the HSA, suspending them from the job on Monday, but they refused to comment.

CNS understands that the HSA has temporarily contracted a security firm to fill the vacuum created by the latest scandal relating to the hospital and the health ministry. The letter sent to staff gives scant indication of why they are being suspended for 30 days, other than it was related to “irregularities”, according to sources close to the matter who spoke to CNS on grounds of anonymity.

Officials at the authority and ministry have refused to make any public comment about the latest controversy and told CNS it had “no comment on the matter at this time” following our inquiries into the situation.

This comes days after the same ministry refused again to comment on what is believed to be a similar scandal relating to the director of the Department of Environmental Health, who remains on some form of leave regarding investigations into overtime and other management issues at the dump. Despite widespread speculation that government is attempting to force the director’s resignation, the ministry is refusing to comment.

