Work begins on $6.6M CIG vehicle depot upgrade

(CNS): The infrastructure minister and other government officials were out in force with golden shovels Friday breaking ground on a $6,655,000 redevelopment project at the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services (DVES). What the minister described as “long-awaited” upgrades at the North Sound Road facility will see overhauls to the vehicle repairing bays, the parking lot and the fuel facility. DVES is the main auto repair and fuel dispensing facility for over 1,000 government vehicles. Minister Joey Hew said staff work in cramped and less than ideal conditions.

“If we are to be considered a first class financial centre, a first class tourism destination, a first class civil service, then we must provide our people with the tools and the facilities to be just that… first class,” Hew said at the groundbreaking. He added that it was the start of a “positive change that will provide a modern, comfortable and safer working environment”, allowing for more efficient and effective service.

The parking lot, which caters to staff vehicles and those of public sector clients, from huge dump trucks to government cars, is also very congested, the minister said, as he justified the significant expenditure. Hew said the redevelopment of the 40-year-old facility was long overdue.

DVES Director Richard Simms said the department was first established as the Central Funding Scheme (CFS) in 1977, and became the Department of Vehicles and Equipment Services (DVES) in 1981. He said his team looked forward keenly to the redevelopment, “which will certainly create a better and safer working environment for all of us”.

Currently, mechanics have to battle the elements as they work to repair and maintain the government fleet outside, while the stores unit is cramped and unsafe with unbearable temperatures. The Finance and Administration unit also faces inadequate storage and poor ventilation, as the area has no windows, high traffic and leaks from the rain, “all of which have made it very difficult and uncomfortable for them to work”, Simms explained.

The redevelopment includes an upgrade to the government fuel facility (GFF), which will receive fuel equipment consisting of new tanks and pumps. Simms added that phase one of the redevelopment would comprise a 8,732 sq.ft., two-storey administration building. Work on this facility starting last month and is slated to cost $2,924,566 with an expected completion date of early April 2019.

Niasha Brady, the senior project manager from the Public Works Department, who will be heading up the job, said the new category 4 hurricane rated building will consist of office spaces, a conference room, reception and storage areas. When it is finished, the overall redevelopment, including new garages, will be 32,000 sq.ft., she noted.

The construction contractors on the project is the local firm Edgewater Group.

