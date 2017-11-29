Victim stable after surgery in wake of stabbing

(CNS): Police have arrested a 46-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of assault GBH following another violent incident in the centre of the capital this month. The man was arrested some time after 8pm Tuesday, after officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a business on Shedden Road in George Town. The victim and his attacker were said to be known to each other. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he underwent surgery last night and is now in stable condition.

