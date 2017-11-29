Teen faces ammo charges in gas station stick-up

(CNS): A 17-year-old boy from George Town is facing serious charges after he was arrested on Monday in connection with a gas station robbery earlier this month. Police said the teenager was charged Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later today charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition). The RCIPS has not revealed how the boy was connected to the gas station stick-up, which happened on Sunday, 19 November, just after 3am at Mike’s Esso on Walkers Road in George Town. He has not been charged with robbery.

According to a police report from the day, two men entered the station store and one of the robbers brandished what appeared to be a firearm. Cash drawers were stolen but no shots were fired and no one was physically injured.

Category: Crime, Police