CayFilm organisers focus on media academy

(CNS Local Life): The four days of movies, seminars, glitz and celebrity sightings may be over for another year, but the work started with the Cayman International Film Festival, held 30 June-3 July, will continue as organisers try to make some Hollywood magic of their own here. Calling CayFilm the first part of the plan, festival director Tony Mark is looking long term to grow a movie industry in Cayman. “The next phase is starting to work on building a media academy here,” he said.

Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News