Crown argues against ‘time served’ for Syed

(CNS): Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran urged the court not to order ‘time served’ for Hassan Syed (51), which could amount to more than two years credit against his sentence, because of his attempts to dodge justice and his manipulation of the system. The former UCCI president appeared in court for sentencing Thursday, following his conviction in March on twelve counts of theft, fraud and deception from the college between 2006 and 2008.

Moran said that the court had the discretion not to credit the former head of the University College of the Cayman Islands for the time he spent in a Swiss jail after his arrest on an Interpol warrant in 2014. Nor, he said, should Syed get a partial credit for time on an electronic tag when he was bailed for medical reasons following his return to the Cayman Islands.

The crown attorney argued that Syed was remanded in Switzerland for more than 200 days because he was a fugitive from justice and because he had at first challenged his extradition. When he finally agreed to return, he was placed on a tag, Moran said, because he was a flight risk, and he remained on the electronic curfew for more than 1,150 days, as a result of his own actions.

While such time can equate to a half day of jail time, Moran said in this case Syed shouldn’t be credited because he caused numerous adjournments and delays in the case because of his false claims over evidence and attempted manipulation of the system to keep putting off the trial.

Moran argued that there was a long list of aggravating factors to consider. Syed was convicted of stealing more than CI$500,000 through the misuse of the college credit card as well as through false cheques, invoices and a salary advance. But the crown said he also dishonestly obtained more than $200,000 in salary because he lied about having a PhD to land the top job, which put him in the position to steal from the university. Moran claimed that Syed’s total ill-gotten gains amounted to more than CI$700,000.

He also argued that the offending lasted over a long period — some 18 months — and he stole from a publicly funded educational establishment, “not a faceless financial institution”. Moran said Syed’s crimes were sophisticated, that he had tried to cover his tracks and blame others, and that he had not only breached the trust of the college but caused numerous challenges for UCCI on top of the loss of money.

Moran set out a timetable to begin seeking compensation from Syed and also asked the court to recommend his eventual deportation.

Tom Price QC, who represented Syed, argued in mitigation that while he had deceived the college about the PhD to land the job, he had actually performed it well and had improved and expanded the college. He said that most of the crimes were related to one course of offending, which were all down to his “infatuation with a woman” and the “impulse purchases” he made on the college credit card.

He said his client had been of previous good character with many, many people speaking well of him and the contribution he had made to the college, especially after Hurricane Ivan. Since being remanded to HMP Northward after the trial, he had been demonstrating his real character as a helpful individual and had been working hard at the prison education department, teaching, and designing course and educational tools.

Price said he was also attending counselling and taking behaviour management courses. He said Syed was doing all of this despite the fact that he was still suffering serious health problems, which were being aggravated by his incarceration.

He argued that Syed should be given full credit for the more than 200 days he spent in jail in Switzerland because he hadn’t been contesting his extradition but had been seeking reassurances about his access to medical services before he agreed to return to stand trial.

He said the 1,15o days on the electronic tag and the nighttime curfew while on bail should afford him some credit because it was still a “substantial deprivation of liberty” and he had never breached the conditions. Price further claimed that the case delays were not all Syed’s fault.

Justice Philip St John-Stevens, who heard the arguments via video link, said he would need time to deliberate on the submissions before delivering his sentence ruling. The case was adjourned until 3 August.

Category: Courts, Crime