Cops help in medical incidents alongside crime fight

(CNS): Police officers went to the rescue in two unrelated cases last week, even as they continued their patrols fighting crime. On 22 June, an auxiliary officer was first on the scene after an elderly woman fell through a glass door and was bleeding heavily outside Casanova’s on North Church Street. On the same day, another officer helped a man in distress in West Bay who got stuck in a local pond during a mental health episode.

In the first incident, the constable, who had been patrolling the waterfront in George Town Thursday lunchtime, used his shirt to wrap the wounds on a woman’s face and arms after her nasty fall. He was helped by members of the public, who also gave him clothes to stem the bleeding. More officers arrived to help, before she was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where accident and emergency staff commended the quick actions of the officers and the public to staunch the bleeding. She has since been treated and released.

Then, at around 9:15pm the same day, West Bay police responded to a call about a man suffering a mental episode who was screaming in the street.

While making checks in the area, the officers saw a small crowd gathered near a pond between Adonis Drive and Lynnette Crescent. The man, who was clearly in mental distress, had waded about 120 feet from shore toward the mangroves and refused to come back. One officer climbed the wall near the mangroves and went into the water. He spoke with the man for an extended period to calm him down and convince him to return to shore, which he did. The man was seen by medical staff and ultimately returned home, but is under observation.

“These are the kinds of everyday situations that officers encounter which test their skills and training, and I am pleased to say that time and again, our officers have demonstrated resourcefulness and skill that has saved lives,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Category: Health, health and safety, Local News, Mental Health, Police