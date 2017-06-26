Two more cars stolen over weekend

(CNS): A Honda Civic stolen from central George Town some time overnight Friday-Saturday and a Kia rental car stolen on Saturday morning in Newlands are the latest two vehicles to be taken by thieves. Police are asking for help tracking down the 1995 4-door dark green Honda, registration 165 817, which was stolen from Martin Drive some time after 8pm Friday night.

They are also looking for a grey 2015 Kia Picante, registration 156 024, which was taken from Moonbeam Drive in Newlands on Saturday (24 June) some time before noon.

Anyone who has seen these vehicles is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

