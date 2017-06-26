Missing suspect gives himself up in Jamaica

(CNS) Jerome Calbert (26) has turned himself into the Jamaican Authorities, police have said. Calbert, who was believed to have been in the Cayman Islands illegally, went on the run following a police drug bust in North Side on Sunday 18 June with another Jamaican national, Garth Stewart (43). Stewart, who was also said to be here illegally, is still missing but it is not clear whether he remains in Cayman or if he has also returned to Jamaica.

The public has been urged not to approach Stewart, but if they see him they are asked to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips regarding his whereabouts can be made to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here.

Category: Crime