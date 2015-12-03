Ozzie: Caymanians strangers in own country

(CNS): The community affairs minister described Caymanians as being strangers in their own land who are mistreated in the business environment by expatriate bosses who don’t care about their advancement or the successful development of the country. One of many MLAs who spoke on a private member’s motion last week in the parliament calling for a legislative review to remove stumbling blocks to Caymanian development, especially in the offshore sector, Osbourne Bodden said he believed locals were suffering in a discriminatory, foreigner-dominated, commercial environment.

In a speech that took aim at his own government’s policies and sounding more like an opposition member than a government front-bencher, Bodden implied that the current Cabinet in which he serves was not tackling the fundamental problems, and even that his own ministry had not come to grips with the challenges of poverty.

Clearly at odds with the premier’s position that business is not all bad, Bodden told his colleagues in the LA that, as community affairs minister, he saw how local people suffer every day because they cannot get jobs and are marginalised by expat bosses when they can.

“When people come here they come here to look out for themselves and come to make a living. It is not in their interest to look out for us,” he said, as he accused those in the more recent wave of expat immigration of being entirely short-term in their outlook.

The minister warned of growing social decay because of foreigners in senior positions, here for a good time before moving on, who are blocking the upward mobility of capable local workers, who are “busting their heads on a concrete ceiling”.

Bodden said he was seeing people’s pain every day.

“Right now, as the minister in charge of social services, I see the pain and deal with the pain, day in and day out, of our people without jobs, without food on their table, can’t pay bills,” he said. “I‘m not blaming it all on the people who come here — don’t get me wrong — but I am saying there is hurt in this country; there are people who need jobs,” he said, adding that not all the unemployed were unemployable.

Good employees were being made redundant and were unable to find work again, he said.

“Why is this? They have done nothing wrong but work hard … and given good service …. but these new folk that come now don’t know them,” Bodden told MLAs, implying that the increase in the number of expat workers was enabling them to push out Caymanians.

“The Caymanian is a stranger in his own country,” he said. “That’s a very dangerous road to go down on.” Saying that local people should be allowed to make a living, he said, “We need to see more locals at the table, not under it waiting for the crumbs.”

The minister said the Dart Group was “gobbling up the most talented Caymanians” and queried why other major businesses were not doing the same. He asked why those not supporting locals wanted to live behind bars and alarm systems and have “our people robbing and burglarising the place down” because they were not being given a chance.

“Our laws say clearly what it is — Caymanians first,” he said. “I don’t know if we need to change the name back to the Caymanian Protection Board …Would that make a difference?” he asked, claiming that since it became the immigration board, everything “went upside-down”.

The minister said again that government should not be balancing the budget on the backs of future generations of workers with work permit fees. Permits should not be granted with the frequency that they are and bosses should be encourage to pay locals more and stop importing cheap labour, he said, as he pointed to the growing poverty in the Cayman Islands.

“We can’t have it to where social services is bursting at the seams because you have too much poverty in county. Right now it is at bursting point and we have to do everything we can to reduce the volume of spending in this area,” Bodden said about his own portfolio.

“People who come here these days don’t have a clue where the Cayman Islands came from,” he said, comparing them to those that came in the early years who meant well and helped the development. “There are people who come here today purely for selfish reasons and they could really care less. They are here for the buck … and what it offers them.”

“Something is wrong and Caymanians hear it. We feel the suffering. We have to change the way we are going about things,” he said, adding that if the business community, and the legal profession in particular, did not do it voluntarily, government would have to mandate it, as he challenged the idea put forward by the premier that putting pressure on businesses would drive them away.

“We have a good product but if we don’t take care of the people they are going to mash up the product,” he said, as he called on the business community to take care of and promote local workers.

The minister said the country needed to pause as Cayman had developed so quickly that it had left people behind, but he suggested it was not too late. The minister said he would fight for the people. Expecting he would be “”beaten to death” in the press for what he said, Bodden lamented why defending “your own yard” should get him “beat up”.

Bodden suffered public condemnation some twelve months ago in the ‘Ozziegate scandal’, when he had a very public and abusive confrontation with his former chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, when he was the health minister. Bodden referred to the senior civil servant, who is Caymanian but originally from Canada, as a “piece of f^*!ing driftwood” during a row over a telephone bill.

Category: Politics