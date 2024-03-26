DEH: Public should refrain from nuisance noise

(CNS): After receiving a number of complaints, the Department of Environmental Health has issued a notice advising the community that all residents and visitors should refrain from noisy activities in close proximity to schools, healthcare facilities and residential premises. The notice was issued to the press moments after CNS posted a report on the lack of redress for homeowners over the noise and light pollution they are having to endure from a neighbouring construction site.

The story revealed how the residents near a construction site on North West Point Road in West Bay have been impacted by work conducted in the early morning hours. People in the community complained that relevant government departments and the police told them they were not in a position to address the problem, leaving residents to suffer sleepless nights. Some who spoke to CNS about the nuisance noise and light said the DEH also dismissed their concerns.

But in the release, the DEH said it had conducted several investigations following a number of complaints about noise from large events, vehicle repairs, gym activities, homes, churches and loud music from vehicles, as well as from construction or renovation activities,

While there is considerable confusion over who can hold to account those who are causing excessive noise and light pollution, the DEH said that a failure to comply with an environmental health officer’s request makes the offender liable under The Public Health Act (2021 Revision) under the nuisances section. This covers noise or vibration, which is a statutory nuisance. The Town and Communities Law also gives environmental health officers the authority to require that a noise nuisance be abated.

“Any person who generates noise or is the occupier of premises from which such noise is emitted in excess of the prescribed levels shall reduce such noise to within such prescribed levels if required to do so by a constable or an environmental health officer,” officials stated.

The DEH said there are concerns that in addition to the direct effect on hearing, there are other related health conditions, such as sleep deprivation/prevention, which is particularly dangerous for individuals who are unwell and professionals such as pilots and surgeons, for whom a specific amount of sleep is required to allow for optimal functionality. It also affects mental health.

“Additionally, social activities may be affected and students (at all levels) as well as persons working from home may be disturbed and this is undesirable,” the DEH said.