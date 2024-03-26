EY lands $1.2 million contract to reform CIG budget

(CNS): The government recently awarded a contract worth more than CI$1.2 million to reform and modernise the way the government does its budget. The local consultants have been asked to help implement an outcome-based budgeting and reporting framework that includes a system to support the preparation and reporting process. For years, the Office of the Auditor General has raised concerns about the lack of any real accountability in the budget because it does not reflect the results of public spending or any clear intent.

According to the request for proposals posted on the government’s procurement site, the finance ministry wants the budget to be clearly linked to outputs rather than inputs, as is the case at present. It also wants to use technology and make the hefty budget documents more concise, clear and transparent, with trusted data and meaningful insight.

As the winning consultants, EY will be required to design an outcome-based budgeting and reporting framework that is tailored to the Cayman Islands and the government’s specific needs in collaboration with key stakeholders.

“Combining leading global practices with local insights will ensure that the framework follows best practices, considers Cayman’s unique requirements and is locally relevant. This would include a re-

designed budget process to ensure end-to-end outcome focus and strategic alignment,” government officials stated. “A critical element of the solution would be selection, implementation, and integration of a budget preparation and reporting tool for the budget system that can be expanded later to report on monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.”

The government wants the budget documents redesigned to show strategically important budget details at the outcome and ministry levels and streamline the reports to reduce the amount of data included. It is also seeking advice for legislative changes to the Public Management and Finance Act in line with an updated framework that would mandate the outcome-based budgeting process going forward.

The auditor general has advised the government to make its budget more understandable and accessible to the public and demonstrate more clearly what it has achieved with the more than CI$1 billion it collects annually from taxpayers.

Over three years ago in a report published at the end of 2020, Auditor General Sue Winspear found that the current process was “not effective or transparent” and there was room to simplify the budget and improve accountability. She said the government had failed to connect its strategic policy statement with how it will spend the people’s money and how this will achieve its aims with the budget.

Speaking about the need for reform at a PAC meeting relating to that report a few months later, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson accepted that the current budget system doesn’t show how public cash being spent by the government is achieving its stated policies. The output-based budget does not clearly show the government’s real performance, but he said a new model would take time to implement.