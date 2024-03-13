Civil servants to get more time with newborns

(CNS): New mothers who work for the civil service will in future enjoy an additional four weeks of maternity leave, up from 90 working days to 110, with an increase in the paid portion from 30 working days on normal pay to 60 days.

New fathers will now get 20 working days of paternity leave, up from two working weeks, with an increase in the paid portion from one week to ten working days on normal pay.

Cabinet has issued drafting instructions to change the Personnel Regulations to enhance the overall benefits package for new parents who work in the civil service. The law does not cover public sector workers in statutory authorities or government companies

According to a government press release, the change will give new parents valuable time and additional financial support while they are establishing those all-important initial bonds with their infants. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who took the paper to Cabinet, praised policymakers for improving the circumstances for both women and men within the civil service who are starting or growing their families.

“This enhancement recognises the importance of shared parenting responsibilities, enabling both mothers and fathers to actively participate in childcare,” he said. “This contributes to better work-life balance, strengthens family bonds, and helps break traditional gender roles. Ultimately, such policies promote a more equitable society, aligning with the spirit of Honouring Women Month.”

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks endorsed and co-championed the policy. “As minister of gender affairs and as a working mother of three children, I’m beyond proud of the advancements this change to the Personnel Regulations will bring. This increased parental leave entitlement is a significant step forward in supporting families. It recognises the value of parents spending critical time at home with their young children,” she said.

“This change acknowledges the crucial role that both parents play in caregiving and child-rearing. This is an acceptance of the diversity of the family structure, the economic and social needs of our community, and the physical and psychological needs of young children. By recognising and supporting the shared responsibility of caregiving, regardless of gender, we are not only promoting gender equality and equity, but also dismantling traditional stereotypes,” the minister added.

She said that it fostered “an inclusive environment where all individuals are afforded the opportunity and flexibility to balance work and family obligations. This will not only strengthen our families, but will also build a more resilient and prosperous Cayman Islands for generations to come.”

Deputy Chief Officer Lauren Knight and Policy Analyst Renita Barnes from the Portfolio of the Civil Service undertook preliminary work to make the initial outcome possible and will see the project through to the implementation of the amendments, the release said.

The increase in maternity and paternity leave exceeds the requirements of the Labour Law and the statutory provisions in the private sector, where new mothers are entitled to 14 calendar weeks in any twelve-month period only after one full year of employment.

Employers are legally required to offer just 20 working days of maternity leave on full pay, 20 on half pay and 30 without pay. While some employers choose to give better benefits to new mothers and fathers, there is no requirement in the law to give paternity leave, paid or otherwise.