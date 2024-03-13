NOAA: World on brink of mass coral bleaching event

Bleached Elkhorn coral (Photo credit: CCMI)

(CNS): The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that the world is on the brink of a fourth mass coral bleaching event in which a significant amount of tropical reefs might die. After months of record-breaking ocean heat resulting from climate change and the El Niño climate pattern, Derek Manzello, the coordinator of NOAA’s Coral Reef Watch, which serves as the global monitoring authority on coral bleaching risk, said that “the entirety of the Southern Hemisphere is probably going to bleach this year”.

This year is on course to exceed the last mass coral bleaching between 2014 and 2017, which is thought to have led to around 15% of the planet’s reefs experiencing large coral die-offs. But this year is shaping up to be even worse. “We are literally sitting on the cusp of the worst bleaching event in the history of the planet,” Manzello told Reuters recently.

The news follows the steaming summer last year, when waters in the Atlantic and Caribbean reached record-breaking levels, fueling this region’s worst coral bleaching on record.

According to the latest data, Grand Cayman is on watch for a bleaching event through June. The bleaching threat to local reefs is compounded by the spread of stony coral tissue loss disease, which has impacted all of the reefs around Grand Cayman.