Cruise visitor dies after difficulties while snorkelling

(CNS): A 72-year-old man from Illinois who was visiting Grand Cayman on a cruise ship died Tuesday after getting into difficulties snorkelling in the George Town Harbour. According to an RCIPS press release, police and emergency services were dispatched to the South Terminal in George Town around 11:00am. When they arrived, the police officers saw that a man was receiving CPR aboard a Port Harbour Patrol boat.

He was transported to the George Town Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. The circumstances of the death are not believed to be suspicious, police said.