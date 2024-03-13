Two arrested for smuggling ganja and exotic birds

(CNS): Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers on patrol at about 10:00pm on Tuesday, 11 March, intercepted a grey and blue vessel with two people onboard who appeared to be engaged in criminal activity.

According to a press release from the RCIPS, both occupants were arrested on suspicion of importing ganja and importing exotic birds, which are understood to be parrots. They have since been handed over to the RCIPS for further investigation.