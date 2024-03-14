Bryan tries on deputy premier ‘hat’ for one week

Acting DP Kenneth Bryan receives his instrument of appointment from Governor Jane Owen, with Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has been appointed to act as deputy premier for seven days, from Wednesday, 13 March, as part of “an effort to foster leadership development and provide valuable experience to members of the Cabinet”, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a government press release.

This temporary appointment will give Bryan a chance to gain an in-depth understanding of the duties and obligations associated with the post while Deputy Premier André Ebanks, as financial services minister, attends business and government meetings in Washington DC, the release said.

“Empowering ministers to assume additional responsibilities is an integral part of leadership development and is an essential component of effective succession planning,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “I have confidence that Minister Bryan will undertake this role with his usual passion and energy and wish him well in the performance of his duties.”

There was no indication in the release as to what the role of acting deputy premier entails or what additional responsibilities or duties Bryan will assume for the week. He will continue to do his tourism work for the seven days, including serving as the chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the release said.

Bryan said he was honoured to accept the temporary job. “This experience will undoubtedly deepen my understanding of this senior leadership role and will allow me to make a greater contribution in service to the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Bryan is not the first Cabinet member to act as DP for a limited period. Since assuming her role as premier, O’Connor-Connolly has previously appointed Planning Minister Jay Ebanks as acting deputy premier.