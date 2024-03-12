Dozens object to Aqua Bay condo tower on 7MB

Aqua Bay Club

(CNS): An application for the demolition and redevelopment of a condo complex at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach has attracted 48 letters of objection from neighbouring owners, a long list of concerns from the Department of Environment and questions about the height of the proposed new tower from the Department of Planning.

Butler Development submitted the application on behalf of the owners at Aqua Bay to knock down the complex, which was built in the early 1980s, and replace it with a ten-story block. This is seen as a precedent-setting project heralding a change for the tranquil part of Grand Cayman’s famous beach.

Dozens of owners at The Palms condos on one side and Silver Sands on the other have raised concerns that the proposal exceeds the legal height, is not in keeping with the surrounding low-level condo developments and homes in the area and will overshadow their more modest beachfront homes.

In its advice to the Central Planning Authority, which will hear the application Wednesday, the planning department said that because there are additional top floors and underground parking, this is actually an eleven-storey building, which exceeds the legal limit.

The department noted that the CPA had “no discretion to allow more than 10 storeys. Further, it is noted that there are two levels of rooftop structures which have not been included as storeys per the exemptions listed in Regulation 8(4). The Authority should discuss the height of the building, specifically the number of storeys proposed.”

In lengthy submissions on behalf of the developers, Jackson Law argued the additional floors are not habitable, so they don’t count. However, this means the building would be taller than any other on Seven Mile Beach. The lawyers have also argued that the project meets all of the regulations and the developers have agreed to all of the conditions relating to environmental concerns.

Although plans have been on the drawing board for more than four years, the application came before the CPA for the first time in October 2023. However, the board deferred the decision so that it could formally ask the National Conservation Council for a second assessment of the project, which has been supplied.

In addition to outlining the environmental issues, the NCA has given directions for turtle-friendly lighting, as the project is located on one of the most active turtle nesting locations along Seven Mile Beach and will significantly impact the iconic and endangered species.

In its review on behalf of the NCC, the DoE said that the developer did not need to conduct an environmental impact assessment to understand the environmental impacts associated with this project on legally protected beach habitat under the Conservation Act.

“This beach has a very high density of turtle nesting over the last 20 years, as evidenced by the DoE’s nest monitoring programme,” the DoE said and urged the developers to retain the vegetation used by the turtles to nest under and to protect the integrity of the beach.

Although the project does not need a setback variance as the plans placed all the hard structures well behind the vegetation line, the DoE warned that, given the climate change predictions for this region, including sea level rise and increased intensity of storm surge and other weather events, the underground parking will be at risk of flooding.

However, the most important issue is the impact of construction and lighting on turtles, as artificial lighting remains one of the greatest threats to the survival of Cayman’s endangered sea turtle nesting populations. The proposed building has a high proportion of glazed area, meaning that interior lights are also likely to have negative impacts on sea turtle nesting. Due to the height of the building and the amount of glazing, it will need to be mitigated to protect the turtles.

The DoE has also noted that if the proposed redevelopment goes ahead, it is highly likely that other existing low-rise condominiums will also seek to redevelop into towers, which will change the nature of Seven Mile Beach and cause the same erosion problem at the northern end of the beach that is now very evident to the southern end.

“The cumulative redevelopment of properties to higher, more densely populated buildings will introduce more people onto the beach and a cumulative increase in population density is likely to exacerbate traffic issues for the area. As discussed above, the proposed development will also be visually prominent. With cumulative development, this will change the view of Seven Mile Beach from low-rise to high-rise,” the DoE added.

Meanwhile, the objectors have raised a long list of concerns on a number of issues, including the height of the building and squeezing 38 condos onto the beachfront site of around 1.4 acres. They are objecting to the overshadowing of their homes, the loss of sunlight and views, and the general impact that three to four years of demolition and construction will have on their property.

In response to the objectors, the lawyers representing Butler said the project is not an overdevelopment and is in keeping with both the spirit and intent of planning laws and falls squarely within the permitted use of land for the hotel/tourism zone. Dismissing objectors’ concerns, they said that “as much as some people may wish to stop the hands of time, development planning is by its very nature forward looking”.

The lawyers added, “Although not everyone may agree with Parliament’s decision to permit developments of this style in this area, this is a policy decision which Parliament has made and over which it has exclusive domain.”