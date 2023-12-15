Young activists call for managed retreat along 7MB

Photo by Protect Our Future

(CNS): Local activist group Protect Our Future (POF) is calling for a managed retreat along Seven Mile Beach, as well as a change in planning policy to address how developers define the mean high water mark (HWM) and a review of seawalls in the face of more development that they say is threatening their future in the Cayman Islands.

POF is using social media platforms to raise awareness about beach erosion, focusing on the application by developers to demolish the existing Aqua Bay condo complex and redevelop it into a glass tower of at least ten storeys.

“The far-reaching impacts of erosion are evident at the south end of Seven Mile Beach,” POF said in a release about their latest campaign. “The impact of coastal developments and the resulting increasing rate of erosion on our beautiful beaches is far-reaching, including the loss of critical nesting habitat for endangered sea turtles.”

The student activists are also raising the issue of the HWM, which former premier Wayne Panton had tried to address but, as has since been revealed, was met with opposition from Cabinet ministers as well as the developer lobby.

“The current planning regulations requiring a single survey to establish the mean high water mark as the reference point for the coastal building line are not enough,” POF stated. “This is due to the highly dynamic nature of the coastline along Seven Mile Beach, which can change drastically on any given day and even more so over the span of a few months. This change is exacerbated by extensive coastal development.”

The proposal for the eleven-storey project is currently undergoing further scoping opinion by the scientists at the Department of Environment to present to the National Conservation Council, though it has already concluded that it does not need an environmental impact assessment as they know what the problems are.

However, the height, which had been one of the original points of concern for the planning department, may no longer prove to be an impediment to the project as just last month, the government steered an amendment to the planning regulations through parliament that allows rooftop amenities to be added to a property with being counted as an additional floor. According to the application, the Aqua Beach design included a rooftop pool.

The DoE will need to consider what mitigating measures, if any, can be deployed to negate the detrimental impact the project will have on the beach, the sea turtles nesting there and the marine environment in general. The department may direct against planning approval if the main issues cannot be addressed. Lighting, noise, vibrations, erosion, dangerous equipment and many other issues could seriously impact progress in the conservation of turtles in this area of Seven Mile Beach throughout and after construction.

With more than ten storeys of glass frontage, installing turtle-friendly lighting on the grounds alone will not protect the baby turtles from disorientation because of the light that will emanate from inside the apartments. The DoE said this is now one of the biggest threats to turtles, undermining many years of work to bring turtles back from the brink of local extinction.

The department has also warned that if this project is approved, other redevelopment projects will follow, which would increase activity on this area of the beach and compound beach erosion problems and disturbance of marine life.

The $60 million revamp has met with dozens of objections from condo owners at the two neighbouring complexes, Silver Sands and The Palms.

POF said they were concerned that the redevelopment of Aqua Bay would not only fuel beach erosion at the critical nesting beach for sea turtles but also increase traffic and potential accidents for both vehicles and pedestrians in an increasingly congested area.

“The Aqua Bay development is not far from the location where a beloved teacher of ours was critically injured and left with lifelong impairments after being hit while walking his dog along West Bay Road only three years ago,” the students noted.

POF implored developers and planning committees to follow the broad recommendations for a managed retreat on Seven Mile Beach made by the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council. This would be beneficial to the value of that land, as well as the value and beauty of all the surrounding land and to the Cayman Islands’ future, they noted.

POF said it was critical for Cayman’s future to implement a managed retreat. In addition, there must be a national policy on seawalls when all structures are moved back from the water’s edge as they are rebuilt or repaired.

This message has been the driving force behind the POF campaign, “Coastal Development Erodes Our Future”, the young activists said. “We continue to press the government to take direct action on the rate of development on island and its impact on beach erosion, habitat loss, and mangrove loss.”