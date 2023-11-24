Rules changed to allow hotel rooftop pools and bars

(CNS): Government has amended the development and planning regulations to enable hotels and condos in the tourism zones to utilise roof top space for amenities such as swimming pools, restaurants, bars or spas. The change was passed through parliament at the end of Thursday’s proceedings by Jay Ebanks, the planning minister to promote the use of roofs instead of on the beach.

He said there was significant appeal given the views that roofs can provide along Seven Mile Beach and with the pending change to set-backs it will give developers more space. Ebanks said the space can’t be used for additional rooms, or penthouses only amenities or auxiliary facilities giving developers flexibility and encourage the retention of beach space.

Kenneth Bryan, the tourism minister said that he welcomed the change as it will help improve the local tourism product.

The change was passed by members unopposed.