Rental unit overcrowding fuels parking chaos

(CNS): As Cayman’s population growth continues unchecked and its infrastructure creaks under the pressure, the police are trying to deal with one of the resulting stress points: unsafe parking due to overcrowded accommodation. The RCIPS said it has been receiving complaints of vehicles blocking public roadways and making it unsafe for pedestrians and motorists to pass. As officers conducted inquiries, they found that this is due to higher occupancy at the properties than there is parking provision for, which results in the spillover of vehicles onto the roadside.

The RCIPS said that when officers went to make checks on one rental property, they found that it had more derelict vehicles in designated parking spaces than working vehicles. Officers issued tickets to the tenants for obstructing the roadway, and the landlord has now made adjustments to allow for more vehicles on the property.

Since this is an increasingly common problem, the RCIPS is reminding landlords that rental properties must allow enough parking for the number of tenants occupying the property. As well as being a traffic offence, illegal parking affects the quality of life for the residents who share the roadway. It is also a major hazard as it obstructs emergency vehicles from responding to save lives or property.

“This issue goes beyond police enforcement — tickets only get us so far,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of Community Policing. “Instead, the community must work with the police and other partners to find solutions to improve the situation for all residents, including the removal of derelict cars to free up space on lots for working cars to park, making changes to lots to allow extra space for vehicles, restricting the number of vehicles at tenanted residences, and ensuring that when persons do need to park on the roadway, it is only done where there is space for drivers to safely pass by, especially in the case of emergency services vehicles.”

He said that everyone must work together to prevent the blockages occurring on residential streets.

As part of the RCIPS holiday safety campaign, Winter Guardian, police warned that patrols will be targeting communities to assess parking complaints and will issue parking infringements to anyone blocking public roadways. Landlords and tenants are encouraged to work together to remedy any parking overflow issues at rental properties and to ensure the roads are unobstructed.