Rental unit overcrowding fuels parking chaos
(CNS): As Cayman’s population growth continues unchecked and its infrastructure creaks under the pressure, the police are trying to deal with one of the resulting stress points: unsafe parking due to overcrowded accommodation. The RCIPS said it has been receiving complaints of vehicles blocking public roadways and making it unsafe for pedestrians and motorists to pass. As officers conducted inquiries, they found that this is due to higher occupancy at the properties than there is parking provision for, which results in the spillover of vehicles onto the roadside.
The RCIPS said that when officers went to make checks on one rental property, they found that it had more derelict vehicles in designated parking spaces than working vehicles. Officers issued tickets to the tenants for obstructing the roadway, and the landlord has now made adjustments to allow for more vehicles on the property.
Since this is an increasingly common problem, the RCIPS is reminding landlords that rental properties must allow enough parking for the number of tenants occupying the property. As well as being a traffic offence, illegal parking affects the quality of life for the residents who share the roadway. It is also a major hazard as it obstructs emergency vehicles from responding to save lives or property.
“This issue goes beyond police enforcement — tickets only get us so far,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood, Head of Community Policing. “Instead, the community must work with the police and other partners to find solutions to improve the situation for all residents, including the removal of derelict cars to free up space on lots for working cars to park, making changes to lots to allow extra space for vehicles, restricting the number of vehicles at tenanted residences, and ensuring that when persons do need to park on the roadway, it is only done where there is space for drivers to safely pass by, especially in the case of emergency services vehicles.”
He said that everyone must work together to prevent the blockages occurring on residential streets.
As part of the RCIPS holiday safety campaign, Winter Guardian, police warned that patrols will be targeting communities to assess parking complaints and will issue parking infringements to anyone blocking public roadways. Landlords and tenants are encouraged to work together to remedy any parking overflow issues at rental properties and to ensure the roads are unobstructed.
please please come and ticket or remove all the ones in Prospect! Time to clean up this island in more ways than one. Our way of life is being depleted every year to the benefit of a tiny few. If your representatives aint about reducing the population and slicing this runaway development vote against them. We used to be able to afford a House with a yard and fruit trees, now we are being stacked together like sardines. This not the Cayman way.
Yet another issue that a professional public transport system would assist with.
Parking is even a problem at the high end condos. Owners with too many vehicles and their nannies filling up all the visitor spots.
Viable and effective public transport would help. But Cayman is held hostage by the used vehicle sellers and the minibus cartel.
Overcrowding is a whole issue, but another one is that there were realistic transportation options, people wouldn’t be forced to own a car when they can’t even afford to rent a place that has sufficient parking.
Do our Fire Regulations/Planning Regulations dictate safe occupancy rates for commercial buildings and private dwellings? One day there will be a tragic fire and lives will be lost because no one in authority cared to ensure fire occupancy safety rules. A 2 bedroom apartment can now be the home of 12 adults as bedrooms, living rooms are retrofitted with bunk beds and most of these adults will have their own Honda Fit to park. Make it make sense!
Warehouses on Bodden Road are prime example housing more than 6 people in one unit and cars galore people mixed up robberies theft and all sorts of criminal things absolutely nothing done no matter how many times you report it . This place is gone only worried about development money flowing in one direction which they claim is benefiting Cayman! Politicians and political sponsors no what time it is !
Please come to Scholars Drive in West Bay!
Every Friday night, Saturday night and sometimes Sunday night, there is one house that has so many cars obstructing the road.
From what I gather there is some type of illegal restaurant and liquors store or bar in operation.
How I know, is that every time I drive across to get to my apartment, I see person leaving with styrofoam plates and soup cups as well as the alcohol bottles.
On Monday, which is garbage collection day for West Bay, there are so many extra capacity garbage bags full of bottles.
These bags are also placed on the road side.
I get up every day around 5am to drive to the gym, and am able to see the garbage truck men struggle, and hear the clinging of all the bottles in the bags as they struggle to lift and toss into the rear of the garbage truck.
What makes matters worse, is that the house is situated at the beginning of a bend/curve in the road.
So there are allot of blind spots.
Because of all of the cars, there is only one lane accessible for about 90% of that curve in the road.
If ever there was a car driving in each lane in the road, there will be no time to avoid a head-on collision.
The problem is the landlords are Caymanian so nothing is done.
Actually, many of the slumlords are not Caymanian. And either way the problem is that the DCI does not enforce the T&B law. People are renting more than two units with no licensing or licensed agent – literally an offense.
This is all unlawful, and the police and all our other robust enforcement agencies do nothing.
Millions of dollars being spent and no one doing their jobs.
What does work think the accommodation forms are for? So they can tick a box and boast of how much paperwork they receive?
The multi occupant room rental industry is part and parcel of a minimum wage system that bears no relationship to the cost of living.
This segment of the economy operates on the “Walmart principle”.
These employers are allowed to get away with not paying a proper living wage by effectively leaving it up to the government to provide supplemental assistance in various forms, including in this case policing spillover parking that interferes with public roads.
This holiday period, the RCIPS should really get familiar with the leaflet that is the Traffic Regulations, in particular, the section on ticketable offences. Then start filling some general revenue receivable booklets. Policing private tenant parking, might be a popular idea, but it is not on their list. Selective focus is a perennial issue with the RCIPS and has eroded public confidence. It will take years of focus to dispel perceptions that they know what their job is.
But no adjustments to slave-level minimum wage…got it.
How about police stop driving by derelict cars and actually proactively call the tow trucks to move them? It’s not that hard to go a little above and beyond.
to take them where? who pays for the tow truck?
It’s a great idea, but RCIPS ain’t bothered.
Rent has gone up so much people are sharing units and bringing their cars with them. Nowhere to park in my complex anymore… then combine that with Cayman’s lazy parking style and it’s a gong show.
Only in Cayman – people can’t afford rent, so they have to share, but they can buy a car.
This is what happens when you don’t enforce rules right from the start. There are Yellow lines painted all over this island that vehicles park on. It’s not like you can’t see it when you drive down south church street entering George town. As for parking around apartments when you have 4 people living in apartments all driving their own vehicles to work you run out of parking in a Hurry
It’s not difficult. Enforce the planning laws and charge the property owners.
Shanty towns have no place in Cayman.
It’s not only shanty towns, but also all complexes. Have you been down by Cobalt Coast, between them and the West View complex the road is always doubled parked.
Why do even bother with WORC accommodation forms?
No one actually follows or enforces any laws around here!