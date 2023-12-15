Police seize booze on suspicion of illegal sales

RCIPS officers patrolling Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Police officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Seven Mile Public Beach on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 49-year-old Bodden Town man on suspicion of insulting the modesty of a woman. They also seized “alcoholic beverages in a cooler” from people at the location because they suspected it was being sold illegally.

Apparently unrelated to the original callout in relation to the assault on the woman, the police claim they had reason to suspect some other people were consuming drugs and selling booze.

A search was conducted and no illegal drugs were found. The police still took the alcohol as it appeared intended for illegal sale, they said but did not explain what led them to such a suspicion.

The RCIPS said that officers are now liaising with the Department of Commerce and Investment and the Public Lands Commission to investigate the allegations of illegal selling of liquor as well as the sale and consumption of ganja at the location.