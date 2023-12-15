CIG forecast to close the year with $22M surplus

Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson and Finance Committee Chair Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): After tracking huge surpluses for the best part of 2023, the Cayman Islands Government is set to finish the year with a surplus of $22.7 million, some $5.1 million less than originally forecast and far less than the $116 million it was sitting on at the end of the third quarter in October.

The finance ministry’s final predictions for this year’s earnings and spending by core government were presented in the 2024/25 budget this week. With less than three weeks until the end of the year, the CIG is expecting to have earned over $1,034 million, which is $56 million more than expected. However, it has also spent over $60 million more than was budgeted.

Speaking at the start of Finance Committee, Financial Secretary Ken Jefferson said he was confident that by 31 December, the government would meet the surplus, even after paying out the civil service Christmas bonus, as the revenue collected in December could be more than predicted.

The CIG’s predicted spending has been hit, as always, by the increased funding to the Health Services Authority and the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company (CINICO). In addition, it had to pay for transfer payments for higher than budgeted overseas undergraduate scholarship costs and the increase in Permanent Financial Assistance monthly payments from $950 to $1,250, as well as the recent increase in the ex gratia pensions.

Despite mounting healthcare costs, increased operational expenses for Cayman Airways and subsidies to the turtle farm, overall, the statutory authorities and government companies are now forecast to have a net operating surplus of $1.7 million for the year ending 31 December 2023 compared to an originally budgeted loss of $19.1 million

If those predictions had been accurate, it would have almost wiped out the year-end surplus. CIG accountants said this anticipated surplus by the SAGCs was a result of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy in Cayman is expected to have grown by 3.1% by the end of the year. However, inflation is forecast to have run at 5.2%, which follows a rate of over 9.5% in 2022. This means that, although the rate of inflation may be slowing, it is still causing prices, already at record highs, to go up even more, putting a significant strain on regular working families.

In her Budget Address, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that the government had tried to address the issue of inflation, even though it is fuelled largely by the global economy and external forces that the government can do little about.

“These inflationary pressures have become a heavy burden on the shoulders of our people, increasing the cost of living for them and their families. We have seen the unsustainable situation and have taken action to relieve this burden,” O’Connor-Connolly said, as she outlined some of the actions the PACT Government had taken to help the community tackle the cost of living, from free school meals to subsidising residential CUC bills.

Core government’s cash balances are expected to be $497.9 million by 31 December, which is $185.7 million better than the $312.2 million that was originally budgeted in 2021, when the 2023 budget was prepared based on revenue from investment, tourism and property-related earnings.

The Debt Service Ratio is projected to be 8.3% of core government’s revenue, which is less than the 10% maximum allowed, and the Net Debt Ratio is forecast to be 9.3% of core government’s operating revenue, which is a fraction of the maximum allowed 80%. This means that, as the year closes, the CIG should be in full compliance with the Principles of Responsible Financial Management, as prescribed by the Public Management and Finance Act, and the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility.

Documents relating to the government’s current public finances and the details of the 2024/25 budget are now available on the government website here.