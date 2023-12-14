Officials release dates for 2024 public holidays

(CNS): Cayman will be back to just eleven public holidays next year as there are no special royal events to add to the list. Beginning with New Year’s Day on Monday, 1 January, through to Thursday, 26 December (Boxing Day), this year’s list includes Emancipation Day on 6 May, which has replaced the former Discovery Day and is not an additional holiday. Meanwhile, the date of the King’s Official Birthday is still to be confirmed but it is expected to be on 17 June.

This means that most workers will enjoy at least one day off per month between January and July before the more than three-month gap until Remembrance Day.

See the full list below: