Emancipation Day becomes an additional holiday

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has had a change of heart and decided to retain the long-standing Discovery Day holiday in May and, starting this year, to add Emancipation Day as an additional public holiday. As a result, employees will be entitled to a day off on the first Monday in May for the new Emancipation Day holiday and on the third Monday in May for Discovery Day, increasing the number of public holidays by one for a total of twelve annually.

In November 2023, it was announced that Emancipation Day, which had been replaced by Constitution Day in the 1960s, would be reinstated to once again formally commemorate the abolishment of slavery in the Cayman Islands.

It was decided that it would replace Discovery Day, celebrated each year in May, and would be held on the first Monday of that month so that it would be on or close to the anniversary of 5 May 1835, when Captain Anthony Pack, of the 84th Regiment of Foot and Colonel in Chief of the Militia of the Cayman Islands, read the Proclamation of Emancipation to the assembled inhabitants of Bodden Town.

However, according to a summary of the Cabinet meeting on 20 February, ministers approved the addition of Emancipation Day to the Public Holiday Act (2007 Revision) as well as the retention of Discovery Day.

This was confirmed in a media bulletin on Thursday, which stated that both days will now be official public holidays. Emancipation Day will be celebrated on the first Monday of May, and Discovery Day will be marked on the third Monday of May — the 6th and the 20th in 2024.

Discovery Day marks the fact that on his fourth voyage to the Americas, Christopher Colombus came across Cayman Brac and Little Cayman in May 1503, though neither he nor his men came ashore.

Cayman will also celebrate the King’s official birthday in June. Although Charles III’s actual birthday is in November, he is continuing the tradition begun by his great-great-grandfather, Edward VII, who was King from 1901 to 1910, of celebrating the monarch’s official birthdays in the summer months. Even though it is not a public holiday in the UK, it has been an official holiday across much of the Commonwealth for many years.

A few years ago, Cayman also introduced Cayman Thanksgiving on 1 December to mark the end of the hurricane season, but this has not been made into an official public holiday.