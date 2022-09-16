Bosses reminded of law over public holiday

(CNS): The Department of Labour and Pensions is reminding employers that they must follow the law in relation to Monday’s public holiday to honour the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Depending on the conditions of employment, staff should either be given a paid day off or paid double time to work, as required by the Labour Act. A number of complaints have been circulating on social media from workers about bosses refusing to give people the day off or pay them as required. The DLP also noted that public holidays do not affect workers’ vacation entitlement for the year.

Employees who are not required to work on a public holiday must be paid the basic wage they would have normally received for working on that day if it wasn’t a public holiday provided they work their scheduled work day immediately before and after the public holiday.

Staff required to work on a public holiday must be paid double their normal rate of pay for the hours actually worked. Where employees work less than the full day, they should be paid at the normal rate for any additional hours they would work on a normal working day.