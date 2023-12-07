Cabinet rubber-stamps OBC for Brac school

Cayman Brac Sports Complex on the Bluff, near the proposed new high school

(CNS): Cabinet has approved the education ministry’s outline business case proposing a new high school on Cayman Brac, according to the most recent release of Cabinet meeting notes. The government’s inner circle apparently rubber-stamped the proposal at the 23 November meeting, the first since former premier Wayne Panton was kicked out of the job. The project continues to raise concerns, however, given the potential cost of a new school for the small number of students on the island and a declining population.

Cabinet approval means that money will almost certainly be allocated in the budget, due to be delivered tomorrow, to allow the education ministry and its department to begin the process of building the school. The whole project is expected to cost around CI$50 million, officials recently told CNS. Over $4 million has already been allocated in the current spending plan.

CNS has now filed a freedom of information request for the OBC, which officials have said would be released to the public.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is now the premier, has argued that the school is needed because of the current state of the Layman E. Scott Sr High School, which was built in the 1960s. Although it has produced many outstanding students, she said it had done so “not in the best of circumstances” and that the ageing school building needed to be replaced.

Earlier this year, parliament also voted in favour of a motion for a new high school in West Bay, but that project has not yet been formally approved by Cabinet. It is almost two decades since Alden McLaughlin, as education minister, proposed building a new high school in the district. In April, McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) presented a private member’s motion to parliament proposing that the Cayman Islands Government restart the process of building the Beulah Smith High School.

Agreeing that it was “time for it to be resurrected”, O’Connor-Connolly said she would begin the legislative process and the necessary business case to justify the project. She also said she would look at putting money in the upcoming budget to get that moving.

“I will do all within my power to ensure the requisite statutory requirements are completed,” she said, with the goal of having a groundbreaking before she and Bush “exit the political stage”. Both Bush and O’Connor-Connolly have said they plan to retire from parliament at the end of this administration.

Bush stated that the school was much needed, not only to meet the growing district needs but also to help improve the CIG’s provision of education. He said it would also reduce traffic congestion to and from George Town as students would be diverted to their own district school. He said it could also be used as a shelter and a recreational facility.