Brac school to cost under $50M, says DES
(CNS): Government officials have said that the estimated cost of the new high school on Cayman Brac is less than $49,772,223. The information was released to CNS this week in response to a freedom of information request we made after a planning application for the project appeared on the government website.
The application for the new school on crown land has not been heard yet by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board, but officials confirmed that over CI$4.2 million has already been allocated for this project for the preparation work.
Before the start of the 2022/23 school year, Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Conolly said that Cabinet had given approval for the ministry to conduct an outline business case for the project. In the response to CNS this week, officials said that this has not yet been completed.
“The OBC is being written and should be submitted for approval by 22-Sep,” they stated in the email response to the CNS questions. “It will be accessible by the public subsequently.”
The planning application comprises a new high school building and a gymnasium on a 59-acre plot of crown land on Sunshine Drive on the Bluff.
This is the second school that the government intends to start working on during the remainder of its term; there are also plans to finish the long-anticipated high school in West Bay. At the same time, however, Premier Wayne Panton is pushing for spending cuts across the civil service, though he has said the goal is to find cost-saving measures not to cut services or stop any of its proposed capital projects.
JuJu is really going to milk this one for all it’s worth!
Does it come with an Olympic size swimming pool?!
Here we go again, look what Sir Alden said the two new high schools here in GC were going to cost and what the final bill was. Look at the cost of the airport compared to what PPM said it was going to cost. Just leave it as a blank check and forget these budgets because it is all smoke and mirrors anyway!
Alden relied on his senior Civil servants and consultants to tell him costs.
He also relied on the same senior civil servants, who claimed to have the expertise, to oversee the project…which is when , in the hands of self important amateurs, things went wrong.
Waste of money but no one should expect better from juju
50 Million!!!!! that says it all right there! Ritz Carlton in all its glamour and opulence sold for 177 million US on SEVEN MILE BEACH! these numbers never ever add up and its so sickening.
Exactly. No way it should cost that much.
More crap from Cayman’s worst education minister of all time – the HMS Juliana.
If this goes through, make her forfeit her retirement and medical benefits.
For the fill maybe.
Assuming 150 students, that’s >$300,000 for per student..
Fk the school, just buy them all a house one time because that’s what we spend our careers working towards anyways.
For how many kids?! Someone’s getting a nice new Tahoe. Just add on 10% to each cost and voila!
How many students are there ?
The school is not being built for today, this month, this year.!
Like everywhere else, the Brac population will increase, and even today, this month and this year, a new school , safely located, is needed.
The only thing increasing is emboldened greed by the same old cast.
But why does it need to cost $50 million?
Thank goodness all you thumbs downers weren’t in charge when Columbus arrived, or we wouldn’t have any roads or infrastructure or hospitals because …. they weren’t needed.
Come out from under your rocks and prepare for your children and grandchildren.
Totally crazy amount. CIG can’t seem to contemplate any project unless it costs a minimum of $50m. And that’s before the inevitable overruns.
A really nice school building for 100-150 students should be no more than $10m.
Of course, this being the Brac, they’re going to build it right beside the unused hurricane hotel building that’s sitting there falling into disrepair.