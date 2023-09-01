Brac school to cost under $50M, says DES

Cayman Brac Sports Complex on the Bluff, near the proposed new high school

(CNS): Government officials have said that the estimated cost of the new high school on Cayman Brac is less than $49,772,223. The information was released to CNS this week in response to a freedom of information request we made after a planning application for the project appeared on the government website.

The application for the new school on crown land has not been heard yet by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board, but officials confirmed that over CI$4.2 million has already been allocated for this project for the preparation work.

Before the start of the 2022/23 school year, Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Conolly said that Cabinet had given approval for the ministry to conduct an outline business case for the project. In the response to CNS this week, officials said that this has not yet been completed.

“The OBC is being written and should be submitted for approval by 22-Sep,” they stated in the email response to the CNS questions. “It will be accessible by the public subsequently.”

The planning application comprises a new high school building and a gymnasium on a 59-acre plot of crown land on Sunshine Drive on the Bluff.

This is the second school that the government intends to start working on during the remainder of its term; there are also plans to finish the long-anticipated high school in West Bay. At the same time, however, Premier Wayne Panton is pushing for spending cuts across the civil service, though he has said the goal is to find cost-saving measures not to cut services or stop any of its proposed capital projects.