Primary school shut for repairs as term begins

Sir John A Cumber Primary School

(CNS): Sir John A Cumber Primary School in West Bay was closed Friday for emergency electrical repairs, just as the young students returned to school after the summer break. The Department of Education Services (DES) described the situation as an electrical emergency. Meanwhile, a mysterious object was found in a child’s lunch at an undisclosed government school Wednesday, which caused “deep concern”.

Despite that concern, the DES was far from transparent about the “unfortunate incident where a foreign object was found in a student’s lunch” as they did not reveal the school or what the object was. DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan said the department took the matter seriously.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students in our schools,” he said, adding that the school’s principal swiftly addressed the situation by contacting the canteen providers, the DES and the child’s parents. “We deeply regret any concern or discomfort this incident may have caused to those directly affected or the members of our wider school community. We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure such an incident does not reoccur,” Bryan said.

He said the closure at the West Bay school was temporary and explained that the school’s electrical metre had malfunctioned and needed to be replaced.

“Based on reports from the Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) and the Public Works Department, it has been determined that replacing of the electrical metre and affected components is necessary to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff,” he said in a DES release. “Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the repairs and the need for a thorough inspection and approval process, the school will need to be closed.”

Bryan apologised to parents for the inconvenience and advised parents to check the school’s social media pages for updates.