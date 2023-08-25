Gov’t seeks planning approval for Brac school

Cayman Brac Sports Complex on the Bluff, near the proposed new high school

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School, built in 1966

(CNS): An application from the Ministry of Education and architects Chambers Gibb has been submitted to the planning department for a new high school on Cayman Brac. However, the government has revealed very few details about this latest public school project. During her address at the Annual Education Professional Welcome event last week, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly made no mention of the application, which she first announced at the 2022 event.

The planning application comprises a new high school building and a gymnasium on a 59-acre plot of crown land on Sunshine Drive on the Bluff. The minister has previously indicated that it would be located next to the Cayman Brac Sports Complex, which already has a playing field and a pool, though the exact location has not been revealed. It will be financed by the public purse, though the estimated cost remains under wraps.

In August 2022, O’Connor-Connolly said that Cabinet had approved plans for an outline business case for the project. That assessment was supposed to have begun in September last year, but it is not clear if that has been completed as no documents relating to this proposed school have been released, and there has been little mention of the project since.

During her welcome address to teachers and other education staff in August 2022, O’Connor-Connolly said that while the Layman E. Scott Sr High School had produced many outstanding students, it had done so “not in the best of circumstances” and that the ageing school building needed to be replaced.

The facility was built in 1966 and the school was officially opened in January 1967. Layman Scott was the first principal, and the Cayman Brac High School was renamed in his honour in 2011.

CNS contacted the ministry on 16 August asking for information relating to the OBC, the costs and the timeline. However, despite the PACT Government’s policy agenda of transparency, the media questions we asked are now being treated as a formal freedom of information request, which means we could be waiting more than a month for a response.

During a meeting of parliament in April, the government accepted a private member’s motion from McKeeva Bush MP to revive plans for a high school in West Bay, and O’Connor-Connolly said she would try to get off this ground before she retires from politics at the end of this administration.

However, the government is facing a number of other costly capital projects in the coming years, including the development of waste-management facilities, the tourism attraction facility in George Town, further expansions at the airports, and even the possibility of a new cargo port. It also has plans to invest in a new all-electric public transport system and will be required to fund the implementation of both the National Energy Policy and the Climate Change Policy.

All of this comes in the wake of a direction by Premier Wayne Panton for civil servants to cut public spending over the next four months by 8.5%. The premier, who is also the finance minister, told CNS that funding for capital projects would not be impacted, not least because in most years the funds set aside for projects are rarely spent in full, often because of the process that must be taken to spend large sums of public money on capital projects.

But the Cayman Islands Government must also be careful to ensure it maintains sufficient cash reserves to meet the mandatory requirements of the Public Management and Finance Act to prevent the UK from taking control of CIG finances.