Scammers use CNS logo to target candw.ky users

(CNS): Scammers who have got their hands on a list of Cable and Wireless candw.ky emails used a CNS logo on Wednesday to try to con people who still use those accounts. The fake email had nothing to do with this media house or the daily emails we send to our signed-up readers with the latest news stories. The online con merchants had simply used our logo. While scamming is now part of the cyber-world we all navigate, these scammers have repeatedly targeted those old candw.ky addresses, as it appears to work.

The intended victims of the phishing scam received a fake news story about a police investigation into the death of the former premier — who is very much alive and well. The RCIPS issued an advisory urging people not to click on the link as it is a scam that seeks to capture personal details, including password and email address information.

The police said anyone who entered their details should update their password immediately. The RCIPS advise that online users should never click on any link in any unexpected email.

However, CNS understands that the scammers secured the candw.ky list some time ago and have continued to use various local news organisations’ logos to send out fake news to those still using Cable and Wireless email addresses, which are no longer secure.

CNS has reached out to OfReg to find out if the telecom firm has informed its users that the email lists were hacked and to find out if anything can be done to prevent scammers from continuing to use these lists to commit online crimes. We are awaiting a response.