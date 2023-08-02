Rider mugged after falling off motorbike

(CNS): A man who fell off his motorcycle on Friday night as he drove through North Sound Estates in Bodden Town was then chased and mugged by a passing cyclist. Having survived the accident at around 10:30 that night, which police said was due to road conditions, the motorbike rider was then confronted by the passing cyclist who, armed with a knife, demanded cash.

The motorbike rider tried to escape his assailant by running away, but the robber chased him until his victim handed over an undisclosed quantity of money. The culprit then fled the location on his bicycle with the stolen loot.

The mugging comes during a recording-breaking year for armed stick-ups and muggings. However, it has been more than a month since the last robbery report after police had made a number of arrests in connection with the crime spike.

The incident was reported to the police the following morning. Bodden Town CID has now opened an investigation and is calling on the public for information and for anyone who may have seen the robbery to call 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.