West Bay store robbed at knifepoint

Robbery in West Bay on Thursday

(CNS): A local convenience store at the four-way stop on Town Hall Road, West Bay, was robbed Thursday night by a man armed with a knife. The lone robber entered the store at about 10pm and demanded cash and goods from the clerk. He made off with an undisclosed sum of cash and several boxes of cigarettes.

No one was hurt during the ordeal, and in the CCTV footage from the store, the robber is heard taking the time to thank the clerk as he left.

This is now one of a number of robberies this year under investigation by police, but no arrests have been made yet. In this case, the detectives from the West Bay Criminal Investigations Unit are encouraging anyone with information to call the station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.