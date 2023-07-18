Robbery spike fuels 100% crime increase

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks

(CNS): George Town residents expressed their frustrations last week at an RCIPS meeting where Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks revealed the year-to-date statistics on gun crime, which has doubled from last year. While some expressed fear about the escalating violent crime, others saw anti-social behaviour as the most significant problem in their communities.

There have been 47 gun-related crimes this year so far, including 31 armed robberies, more than twice as many as last year. Ebanks said that 24 robberies were in George Town. “There is no doubt that there is an increase in serious crime,” he said. “More concerning is the crimes facilitated by unlicensed firearms, in particular robberies.”

As a result, the RCISP has “embarked upon a vigorous approach” to concentrate on robberies, guns and burglaries. “So far, there have been eleven arrests and four people have been charged and remanded in custody,” Ebanks said.

Eight of those were local men, he revealed, as questions were raised during the meeting about the nationality of those committing those crimes. The RCIPS expects that several more files that are with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will lead to more robbery charges in the near future, he said.

The meeting was facilitated by Minister Sabrina Turner (PRO) and Minister Kenneth Bryan (GTC), both George Town area MPs, to allow residents across the capital to engage directly with police about their concerns.

While people were clearly worried about safety in the face of rising gun crime, many people voiced concern about low-level criminality, such as the proliferation of illegal bars or speakeasies, gambling shops, derelict vehicles and the lack of police presence, as well as the continued failure, as they saw it, of the RCIPS to build the necessary trust in the community.

People said that officers from overseas didn’t always engage with or try to get to know the local people. They also questioned why community officers were taken out of neighbourhoods just as they had managed to settle in.

Superintendent Roje Williams, who heads up Uniform Operations, and Inspector Ian Yearwood, the head of the Community Policing Unit, explained that the RCIPS has faced some recruitment issues. While a new training class is about to start next week, it will be the end of this year or early in 2024 before the community police numbers are where they need to be.

Williams said the community policing team is down by at least 13 officers. The goal, police said, was to get at least two officers for every beat so they are always covered. The police management also revealed that there are six vacancies for community safety officers, who work with and support the community police team but are not full police officers.

Williams explained that with the surge in robberies, some officers have been diverted to help with those investigations. But he said that police officers are working overtime and uniform officers are on the streets.

Yearwood said the community officers are doing what they can to tackle the low-level crime and the ‘broken window principle’, where police officers are going into the community to warn people about anti-social behaviour. He said they were clamping down on people failing to transfer ownership of vehicles as well as drug dealing and noise issues that are disturbing communities.

However, a number of people living in areas such as Windsor Park said that time and time again, this was where the police have failed. A number of people said that despite reporting and even assisting in removing derelict vehicles from their neighbourhoods, no one has ever been charged over this type of offence.

People also said that when they make reports about where drugs are being sold or other illegal activity is taking place, the police don’t respond or appear to press charges. The long-held concern about the lack of trust between members of the community and the police was also raised, and many people still believe the police give away their identities when they make reports about crime, putting them at risk of retribution.

The police were urged by one local business owner in the George Town Central area to get to know the people in the community and to make the effort to talk and engage with people. If they do, the community will get to trust them and be more helpful in sharing what they know about more serious crimes.

Another resident of Windsor Park said that while the police ask them for help, until they build that trust and stop letting communities down, they can’t expect the people to put themselves at risk.

The issue of the number of non-Caymanian officers in the police was also raised by people in attendance at the meeting and supported by Minister Bryan, who encouraged young Caymanians to sign up for the RCIPS.

As he summarised some of the issues brought up during the meeting, Bryan said the matter of trust was brought up four times. “This is a constant ongoing matter, one that I recognise has been a discussion for some time,” he said. “This is the unfortunate problem of having transient workers within the police force. We need to have more Caymanians in the police department.”

Bryan said he hoped more local people would apply, despite the stigma involved in policing your own people. But he said the pay was pretty good, and it was an honourable job to help keep society safe.