Clean-up campaign begins but no sign of dump deal

Garbage on Beach Bay before a clean-up in December 2020

(CNS): A new campaign to crack down on littering has been launched by the Beautification Task Force (BTF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Ports. The promotion was launched just as the most recent target date for the government to reach an agreement with Dart over the dump has come and gone, with no news yet of a deal.

When CNS contacted the Ministry of Sustainability this week, a spokesperson confirmed that they would be issuing a statement but gave no indication of the current status of the talks, which have continued since Dart became the preferred bidder on the stalled project some six years ago.

Although a preliminary deal was signed by the PPM-led administration just weeks before the elections in May 2021, the current government immediately began raising concerns about that agreement and has been in talks with the Dart consortium ever since.

The increase in waste being generated by the growing population is now putting pressure on the reduced area of the George Town landfill being used for dumping. But fly-tipping or dumping all across Grand Cayman is increasing, which is not only unsightly but a health hazard and damaging to the island as a tourism destination.

“Littering is a serious concern that is placing an increasing burden on society, both financially and environmentally,” Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said in a release from his ministry. “This campaign has my fullest support and aims to reduce littering by preventing, detecting and deterring this type of anti-social behaviour. I hope that all persons who live and work in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who visit our shores, will take note and be encouraged to act responsibly in keeping our islands clean.”

The nationwide campaign runs from 1 August to 31 October using a range of media outlets, such as radio, newspapers, digital advertising, social media platforms, bus shelters and strategically placed roadside signs, officials said in the release.

By leveraging the strengths of each medium, the campaign aims to reach the widest possible audience, conveying the message that littering is a crime and encouraging all members of the community to join the call to action by being a ‘part of the solution not the pollution’.

“It is really important that we restore a sense of pride in our islands and protect our beautiful country, not only for ourselves but for future generations,” said Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden (SAV), who has been given the responsibility by the minister to oversee the Beautification Task Force.

“I have been particularly alarmed by the increase in abandoned vehicles, but messy properties and illegally dumped household items also give the impression that this type of behaviour is acceptable to residents, and the longer it is allowed to continue conveys that there is no momentum towards change or improvement. That is not the case,” she added.

BTF Chairperson Theresa Pitcairn explained that the campaign highlighted our collective responsibility to keep the Cayman Islands clean. “Awareness of the environmental impact of littering has been paired with the legal consequences under the Litter Act (1997 Revision), emphasising the importance of responsible behaviour and the penalties for those who fail to comply,” she said.

All residents and visitors are asked to participate in the campaign by sharing messages that discourage littering, participating in any community clean-up efforts and spreading awareness about the campaign’s purpose.

“Together, let us stand as guardians of these breathtaking islands, working hand-in-hand to combat littering and illegal dumping and to safeguard the Cayman Islands’ natural beauty for generations to come,” Bodden urged as she helped roll out the campaign.