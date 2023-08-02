Sea temperatures put local coral at more risk

DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin appears on Radio Cayman

(CNS): The record-breaking local sea temperatures this summer have already gone beyond the threshold that coral reefs can comfortably tolerate, more than a month ahead of the expected seasonal peak. Department of Environment (DoE) Deputy Director Tim Austin, a marine scientist, has said this is causing real concerns. The DoE has been monitoring the marine temperatures and last month was the hottest July on record globally.

Appearing as a guest on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, with guest host Simon Boxall from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Austin said that the waters around the Cayman Islands also reached some of the hottest levels ever recorded in July. He said this was particularly concerning because of how early the sea has become so warm.

Discussing the temperatures that corals can tolerate, he said, “Normally, we would expect the end of August… or the beginning of September to be the actual peak, so we’ve still got a period of warming and we are already over the threshold.”

Austin explained that excessively warm water causes the coral severe stress and brings on bleaching. If the heat continues, it will result in the loss of more coral, which is already under pressure from the stoney coral tissue loss disease. He said his team is already seeing some bleaching occur. With the high temperatures expected to continue this month, things are “not particularly hopeful”.

SCTLD is spreading around the Caribbean and has already touched every reef on Grand Cayman. “We are seeing significant mortality as a result of that,” Austin said. “Add the bleaching on top of SCTLD and all of the other impacts corals are facing now — it’s a pretty bleak outlook.”

The lengthy discussion also touched on the state of the corals around Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, which have not been greatly impacted by SCTLD due to the amount of work that has been done to raise awareness, especially among divers and boaters, likely aided by the resilience of the reefs around both islands. Nevertheless, the increase in sea temperatures will place them under more strain making them more susceptible to this devastating coral disease.

Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean have been skyrocketing since the spring (see NOAA graph above) but on 26 July, already the hottest month since surface air temperature had been documented, the Atlantic reached record-breaking levels. While the whole Atlantic was much hotter than it usually is at this time of year, a water temperature of 101.1 °F was recorded at Manatee Bay, Florida. Once officially confirmed, it might be the highest sea temperature on record.

The waters surrounding the Cayman Islands are some of the hottest on the planet, which not only puts coral reefs at extreme risk, it also has the potential to churn up storms. Despite predictions that the El Niño effect will dampen down the Atlantic hurricane season this year, this level of unprecedented water temperature could lead to sudden and rapidly intensifying storms that could be extremely dangerous.