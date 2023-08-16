Car break-ins continue around Grand Harbour

(CNS): There were several more car break-ins around the Grand Harbour area over the weekend and on Monday night, CNS has been told by residents. As police continue to tackle this ongoing problem, one man was arrested and charged last week. He has since been bailed but a spokesperson for the RCIPS said there is currently no evidence to suggest that one person is responsible for all of these offences.

All incidents of theft from vehicles that have been reported are under investigation, and owners are being advised to be vigilant by always locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information about vehicle break-ins or other crimes is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.