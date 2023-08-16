Children’s homes to stretch CI$100k for upgrades

Bonaventure Boys’ Home (from website)

(CNS): The government has approved an additional CI$100,000 for the CAYS Foundation, a non-profit organisation that runs the Bonaventure Boys’ Home, the Frances Bodden Children’s Home and a secure facility for children on care and protection orders, Phoenix House. The money will be used for much-needed upgrades to the organisation’s IT network, additional housing facilities and staff resources, which Social Development Minister André Ebanks said would allow it to improve the experience of its residents.

The CAYS Foundation takes care of dozens of vulnerable children who cannot stay with their families for a catalogue of reasons or who have come into contact with the criminal justice system.

Noting the daily challenges staff at the CAYS homes face, Ebanks said the additional funding would remove administrative barriers such as failing technology and limited space and create greater efficiency as they work on “their mission to offer strength-based development to the children and youth in their care”.

According to a press release, CAYS plans to convert an existing workshop at Bonaventure into a stand-alone two-bedroom residential house to accommodate residents who have challenges with group living. It will also be used to accommodate potential overflow and provide transitional housing to those who have recently become legal adults.

All of the homes need IT upgrades to allow the operators of the facilities to exist on a shared cloud-based network and address legacy issues, such as dated equipment and slow internet connectivity speeds. The funding will also enable personnel to comply fully with data protection regulations by allowing for secure, paperless management of resident and staff information. In addition, residents will be able to properly access online education and leisure resources without the frustrations of slow or inactive equipment.

CAYS Foundation Chairman Garth Arch thanked the ministry for its commitment to improving the experience of both residents and staff with the additional funding. He said the projects would help “tremendously” with the goal of empowering “our residents as they become upstanding members of society”.

Work on the IT improvements and workshop renovation is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

The release stated that ensuring the most vulnerable members of society are able to access the support and resources they require to succeed is at the forefront of the ministry’s current priorities.

In the coming months, the ministry will be implementing the Financial Assistance Act, 2022, which will see the Needs Assessment Unit become the Department of Financial Assistance. And as announced by Ebanks last week, the ministry has already increased financial assistance to seniors, seafarers, veterans, and those living with disabilities.

The ministry is also undertaking legislative reform on the Children Act (2012 Revision) and the Adoption of Children Act (2021 Revision) to enhance safeguarding provisions for children and ensure international best standards are applied and upheld in the Cayman Islands.