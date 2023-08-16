“Men fear false sexual harassment accusations”

(L-R) Senior Policy Analyst Karlene Bramwell, Deputy CO Lauren Knight and and psychologist Alexandra Bodden at the Sexual Harassment Bill town hall meeting, 15 August

(CNS): Two in five women in the Cayman Islands have been subjected to unwanted sexual harassment, which is higher than the global statistic of around 25%, according to local officials. And while around 10% of men report being sexually harassed, one in four fear being falsely accused more than becoming victims.

During a town hall meeting in George Town on Tuesday evening, officials from the Cayman Islands Government’s Gender Affairs Unit (GAU) presented the latest draft of the Sexual Harassment Bill 2023 and outlined what is in the legislation and what it is designed to achieve.

GAU Senior Policy Analyst Karlene Bramwell, who led the discussion, noted that sexual harassment is pervasive worldwide, including here in Cayman. The bill aims to create safe work and other institutional places, free of unwelcome behaviour of a sexual nature.

But Bramwell said the government has recognised that there is a fear the law will be misused or that some actions or comments could be misunderstood. During the consultation period, some men had expressed concerns that the law could fuel false allegations, she said, but noted that the legislation provides sanctions for vexatious, frivolous and false allegations.

The bill covers broad sections of society and requires institutions, such as employers, landlords, church leaders and people who run places of entertainment, to prevent the sexual harassment of their workers or clients.

Employers will be required to roll out a specific policy to prohibit and deal with sexual harassment and bullying. The law does not cover sexual harassment on the street, though if the victim and perpetrator are work colleagues or members of the same church, it could cover those cases.

While sexual abuse and indecent assault are crimes, sexual harassment currently falls through the legislative cracks of the Penal Code. While this legislation is expected to address some of the gaps that allow perpetrators to get away with what can often be extremely unpleasant, even frightening, behaviour for victims, there will still be cases not covered by the proposed bill.

The legislation focuses heavily on workplaces and other institutions. It includes a sample policy for employers, which is based on the civil service’s current anti-bullying and harassment policy. This was written by Lauren Knight, the deputy chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service, and implemented in 2020. Knight said it was robust and outlined what is and is not acceptable workplace behaviour and the responsibility people have to prevent it.

Alexandra Bodden, a psychologist in the private sector and a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, which that began the campaign for this legislation, pointed out that the goal is to create environments where people feel comfortable being able to reject what is inappropriate behaviour and a culture of intolerance towards those who seek to demean others.

Bodden explained that it’s not about misunderstanding jokes but about creating spaces where jokes or comments that undermine others are not acceptable. She said this legislation is just the first step in a cultural shift towards the attitude of sexual harassment, but it will begin to codify what is and is not harassment and bullying.

Bodden added that sexual harassment is a form of bullying and it can undermine the victim’s physical as well as their mental health and undermines productivity.