Police charge suspect over car break-ins

(CNS): A 47-year-old man from George Town, who police believe is responsible for a recent spate of break-ins and thefts from vehicles in the capital, has been charged following his arrest on Saturday. The man, who appeared in court Monday, was charged with just one offence, but further charges are being investigated. He has since been bailed. Offices continue to investigate the cases of theft from vehicles on Grand Cayman and are advising the public to be vigilant by always locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight.