Man murdered in alleged ‘road rage’

Scene of the crime on Sunday night

(CNS): Police have arrested a 41-year-old local man on suspicion of murder after an alleged road rage incident Sunday night. CNS has learned the man currently in police custody is a local grocery store owner who allegedly ran over a possible competitor after a pursuit from Bodden Town into the capital, where their row continued.

It is understood the two men had been involved in an altercation, followed by a car chase as one man pursued the other into George Town. At some point on the North Sound Road at around 8pm, the victim left his vehicle, and after more fighting, the victim was run over by the man he had been arguing with, according to people claiming to have witnessed the incident. There are unconfirmed reports that the accused man deliberately drove at the victim before reversing back over him.

According to the police report, when officers arrived at the scene, a member of the public was administering CPR to a man on the ground. Police secured the area, and an ambulance arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The officers at the scene were told that the suspect and victim had been engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical. “The victim appears to have been struck by a car. Investigation as to the circumstances are ongoing,” the RCIPS stated.

The suspect is currently in police custody at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, but he has not yet been charged.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.