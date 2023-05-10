Expert secures UK cash to conserve ghost orchid

Ghost orchid in the Ironwood Forest

(CNS): The critically endangered endemic ghost orchid has been given a fighting chance against extinction after local conservationist Christine Rose-Smyth, the former chair of the National Conservation Council, secured funding from the UK. A Darwin Plus Local grant will be used to develop an ex situ propagation programme for the ethereal and elusive orchid that is on the brink of disappearing.

Ex situ propagation involves hand-pollinating the flowers of the Dendrophylax fawcettii species, raising seedlings in sterile flasks of nutrient-rich material for a year or more, and then ultimately planting the seedlings into the wild.

‘Out of Flask, Outcrossed, and Out of Danger’ is a long-term project as the orchid is struggling to pollinate in the wild due to the loss of habitat to development.

“One of the problems with our ghost orchid is the apparent loss of wild pollination of the flowers,” said Rose-Smyth in a release about the grant. “We rarely see naturally occurring seed pods and no seedlings have been observed. Working with orchids rescued from forest lost to development, we are learning how to expand the rescue population and prepare to augment the wild populations in the future.”

Although the ghost orchid is a protected species, the law does not protect the plant from being lost to development once planning permission is granted on private land. The constant clearing of the specific habitat where this orchid lives has dramatically reduced the places where it can survive. Rose-Smyth hopes the pollination project can save the orchid, but its habitat must also be preserved for the conservation efforts to succeed.

“Whilst we aim to produce a sustainable source of genetically diverse plants for ex situ conservation and in situ ecological restoration, the programme does not substitute for the preservation of wild habitat where the orchid naturally flourishes,” Rose-Smyth added.

To date, the project has mostly been self-funded by Rose-Smyth and supported by the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center and the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association through the 23rd World Orchid Conference “Project Seeding” programme. The Darwin grant therefore represents a significant step up and will fund purchases of new flasking supplies, seed sowing and reflasking in the lab, and the 2023 fieldwork of pollinations and outplant monitoring.

The research has permissions issued by the NCC under the National Conservation Act and is supported by project partners, Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, National Trust for the

Cayman Islands and the Department of Environment.

Darwin Plus Local is a new component of the UK Government’s Biodiversity Challenge Funds, which is aimed specifically at the UK Overseas Territories. Projects are selected for their ability to contribute measured results to the broader Darwin Plus themes of biodiversity, climate change, environmental quality and capability building.