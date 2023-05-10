Gun in the oven gets couple jailed for 10 years
(CNS): Kevan Maxhoward Smith (29) and Sharis Alexandra Ford (28) were both handed mandatory ten-year prison terms Friday, following the couple’s conviction last year for the possession of a loaded, unlicensed 9mm pistol. The gun was found in the under-oven drawer of the stove at the George Town apartment where they were living. Police had searched the home after a complaint was made that Smith had threatened a man, but he was found not guilty of this charge.
Just a trace of DNA evidence linked the gun to Ford but a jury found both her and Smith guilty of the illegal possession of the weapon. The couple’s attorneys had both argued that this was an exceptional case because the possession was fleeting, and that the judge could depart from the statutory minimum jail time. But when he handed down his decision, Justice Frank Williams said there was “nothing that I can find that rises to the level of exceptional” in the case.
When the couple had gone to trial, they had both denied knowing anything about the gun, the judge said, implying that if they had admitted to possession and then explained the circumstances, things might have been different. But since this case was about possession of a loaded, unlicensed handgun and there had been no explanation of the circumstances, there was nothing exceptional for him to consider.
Neither of the defendants gave evidence at trial, but after her arrest, Ford had given a statement to the police saying she knew nothing about the gun and it was not in the drawer the last time she had looked there. Smith claimed he had been attacked by three men and was in fear for his life.
After ordering the gun destroyed, the judge confirmed that the time already served by the couple would be taken into consideration.
Take that! Let that be a lesson to all unna out there with illegal firearms. Lesson one, don’t go threatening people because you have an illegal pistol. I mean why would you TELL PEOPLE you have something ILLEGAL?? Lesson two, unlicensed firearms are ILLEGAL in the Cayman Islands. I for one refuse to have my country turn into America, where every idiot has a gun and yet they pretend to not understand why there is so much gun violence and mass shootings every other day.
If you think you need to own a gun, you’re living in the wrong damn country.
Good. I sincerley hope they serve the full 10 years and aren’t back on our streets in a couple of years from now getting involved in more serious crime.
What happened to the guy who brought in a loaded shotgun a few years ago on his yact?
1:43; Magical tool called “Google” thats available nowadays that does all the work for you; but it involves you asking it first…..
If you use it you will have an answer in no time whatsoever; and numerous options to choose from!
Best part is it will answer your question before CNS does!!
Win Win!
Those who can read have a clear advantage!
1:43; the question you should really be asking is this:
Who shot Frank?
Hope that sends a message to gang bangers and any unlicenced gun owners out there. Having possession of an unlicensed gun secreted away doesn’t sound like a fleeting event to me. Furthermore possession of an unlicenced firearm and a homicide conviction using it should attract a 20 year to life sentence with no eligibility for parole whatsoever.
Great pun CNS
A bun in the oven can be a life sentence! They’re lucky it’s just a gun.