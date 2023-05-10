(CNS): Kevan Maxhoward Smith (29) and Sharis Alexandra Ford (28) were both handed mandatory ten-year prison terms Friday, following the couple’s conviction last year for the possession of a loaded, unlicensed 9mm pistol. The gun was found in the under-oven drawer of the stove at the George Town apartment where they were living. Police had searched the home after a complaint was made that Smith had threatened a man, but he was found not guilty of this charge.

Just a trace of DNA evidence linked the gun to Ford but a jury found both her and Smith guilty of the illegal possession of the weapon. The couple’s attorneys had both argued that this was an exceptional case because the possession was fleeting, and that the judge could depart from the statutory minimum jail time. But when he handed down his decision, Justice Frank Williams said there was “nothing that I can find that rises to the level of exceptional” in the case.

When the couple had gone to trial, they had both denied knowing anything about the gun, the judge said, implying that if they had admitted to possession and then explained the circumstances, things might have been different. But since this case was about possession of a loaded, unlicensed handgun and there had been no explanation of the circumstances, there was nothing exceptional for him to consider.

Neither of the defendants gave evidence at trial, but after her arrest, Ford had given a statement to the police saying she knew nothing about the gun and it was not in the drawer the last time she had looked there. Smith claimed he had been attacked by three men and was in fear for his life.

After ordering the gun destroyed, the judge confirmed that the time already served by the couple would be taken into consideration.