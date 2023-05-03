Cabinet cracks deepen over road debate

Minister Jay Ebanks Addresses parliament on the EWA issue

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton’s ongoing struggle to hold the PACT coalition together was laid bare last Thursday when his front- and backbench colleagues made it quite clear that they do not support a major part of his policy agenda. The debate over a private member’s motion on the environmental impact assessment for the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension exposed a full revolt on PACT’s primary policy platform of sustainability.

Veteran MP McKeeva Bush (WBW) brought the motion asking the Cayman Islands Government to start building the road without an EIA. Bernie Bush (WBN) was the first of four Cabinet ministers to not only openly support the proposal but to call for the National Conservation Law to be amended to allow the CIG to override the decision of the National Conservation Council that an EIA is required.

Ministers Jay Ebanks (NS), Dwayne Seymour (BTE) and Kenneth Bryan (GTC) all followed with comments that undermined and contradicted the premier’s position on the need for government to do things properly and in a sustainable way.

Bryan even openly questioned the premier’s commitment to the highway and pressed him to respond to the backbench motion, as he claimed the road was a national necessity supported by virtually the whole country. He criticised the conservation law, took aim at the people who he said were environmental extremists and claimed that more people were concerned about spending time with their families than the mangroves.

The George Town member made a number of misleading comments about the impact on the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the stretch of road that MPs voted to build without an EIA. Bryan claimed this part of the road went through only three miles of wetlands.

However, the negative impact of the road will be far wider than this, given that the area is a basin and the road will act as a damn. It will fragment the delicate system and undermine the eco-services it provides. But except for the premier, none of the MPs spoke about this during the debate.

Bryan’s outright opposition to the premier’s position and his direct criticisms of the conservation law underscored the serious divisions in the Cabinet over construction of the road and the need for an EIA.

The premier appeared to be a lone voice, unable to persuade his colleagues that it is critical the proper process is followed. Not conducting an EIA will also fly in the face of the new climate change policy that was rolled out for public consultation this week.

During the debate, the ministers called for action on this project and not just consideration of the motion, even though the premier has said that an EIA is required. Panton has said on numerous occasions that there had been an ad hoc approach to development without considering the wider and unintended consequences and that this had to stop.

Seymour, who at one time had been the environment minister, said that he and former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin had tried to change the conservation law but had come “under friendly fire”. He said he would take some kind of unspecified “action” if work on the road did not start soon.

Minister Ebanks, who has direct responsibility for roads, was equally direct in his opposition to the premier’s position. He said that the officials at the National Roads Authority had told him that the EIA was not required for the stretch under debate. “What we need… is just to make sure we put the culverts in the right place” to address the potential flooding, he said.

Ebanks said he had “people around me that have to agree with me to get there” and that the EIA was the only thing holding up work on the road. “We are waiting on one study that has almost doubled its price since we had the meetings… Something is wrong there… to tell me now that this parliament can’t start that road is a serious problem,” he said. “If certain laws need to be changed, it needs to be changed. I don’t care who brought the law,” he added.

This again undermined the premier, who had steered the law through the Legislative Assembly (now parliament) after a protracted battle in 2013. Since then, it has come under sustained attack from developers on the one hand, and on the other, criticism from those who believe it does not go far enough.

Faced with a motion that calls only for the consideration of the proposal, Panton opted to support it, despite taking a very different position from half of his front bench and all of his backbencher MPs, including his long-term ally and political running mate, Heather Bodden.

“Ready, fire, aim. That is what we have been doing in this country as we have failed to plan,” he said, adding that he was not upset by the anger of his ministers about the issue but was upset that they implied he did not want to take action in the interests of the people.

Taking aim at the civil service rather than tackling political differences, Panton referred to the timeline of events surrounding the EWA, starting in March 2005 when the Department of Environment wrote to the NRA confirming the need for an EIA.

Panton reviewed the correspondence and the chain of events for the next 18 years, including the NRA’s repeated indication that it did not want to conduct an EIA. He also noted the huge time lags where either the NRA or the planning ministry had failed to respond to the DoE’s correspondence or did nothing about it.

Panton said that conflict within the CIG over the road had been going on for years. Accepting that this government should have been able to move things more quickly, he said that it wasn’t the ministers who were to blame but the ministry staff. He said the National Conservation Council and the Environmental Advisory Board had not been getting the responses they needed or had been faced with flip-flopping from other civil servants in the various ministries, including the National Roads Authority, which “didn’t engage”.

“I support getting this road done, but I support getting it done in the right way,” Panton stated, maintaining that this had nothing to do with the conservation law, despite what was said by his colleagues during the debate.

The premier stressed the concerns that the environmental risk would be too great and that people were tired of the impact of poor decisions. He said that every day he received enormous amounts of correspondence from people across the country raising the alarm about development decisions and the destruction of the natural environment.

The motion itself does not compel the government to stop the EIA process. But following the contentious debate, in which Cabinet ministers demanded that the assessment process is stopped for a significant portion of the road and that work start immediately, the premier appears to be a lone voice in his own Cabinet defending the fundamental PACT policy of sustainability.