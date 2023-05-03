Climate policy calls for significant action and investment

Regal Beach Club wall under construction

(CNS): A draft of the long-awaited Climate Change Policy outlining the interventions needed over the next 17 years to ensure a climate-resilient Cayman Islands has finally been published and is now open for public consultation. The comprehensive document outlines a significant amount of work and investment and shows that extensive adaptations are needed in order for the Cayman Islands to survive a warmer future.

Cayman is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, officials from the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency said Tuesday, as they announced the start of the consultation process, which will last until the end of June.

Issues already having a negative impact and predicted to get worse include much more variable and unpredictable rainfall patterns, higher temperatures, more sargassum, beach erosion and more frequent exceptionally high tides.

The aims of the policy are to reduce Cayman’s vulnerability and enhance its resiliency to climate change, as well as to promote sustainable, low or zero carbon economic activity, and establish a governance framework for climate change action that is future-focused, fair to all, accountable, and transparent, all of which will prove costly and challenging.

Premier Wayne Panton, the minister responsible for climate resiliency, encouraged the public to review the draft policy and provide their feedback.

“In achieving this milestone, the Cayman Islands has now come closer than ever before to having a national climate change policy in place,” Panton said with the release of the document, which came just before his trip to the UK for the coronation and the JMC meeting with the UK and overseas territory leaders.

He said the policy aims to build resiliency into all sectors of society and the economy while safeguarding important ecosystem services. “Public participation is an essential element of inclusive, equitable policy development, and I encourage everyone in our community to review the draft policy, attend the planned public meetings and provide your feedback,” Panton said.

The strategies in the policy are targeted at the most significant risks to the community, economic sectors and natural environment. Of the 50 risks evaluated in the climate risk assessment, the policy focuses on 18 ‘severe’ risks, including nine threats to society, infrastructure and buildings and nine to biodiversity and natural habitats, as well as an additional 16 ‘moderate’ risks.

The policy notes the urgency to reduce further contributions to climate change and respond to the inevitable impacts.

“Our community is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, whether it is the variability in rainfall and higher temperatures affecting our farmers or the king tides that are increasingly inundating communities here in Grand Cayman, and we have local data that confirms the anecdotal evidence,” he said.

“Our tidal gauge data reveals a rising trend, our rainfall data confirms fewer but more significant rain events, and our temperature data shows that local temperatures have increased by around 2.2°C over the past 40 years,” the premier warned.

He said these were “real and pressing threats” to the way of life here. “If we want to ensure our islands can continue to be a peaceful, prosperous home for future generations of Caymanians, we have to take urgent action to enhance climate resiliency and reduce vulnerabilities across all areas of our society, economy and environment.”

In the document, the technical experts warn that climate change presents serious challenges to Cayman. Thoughtful planning and the implementation of measures that promote resiliency and sustainability at all levels of society will help avoid substantial losses. But the response and adaption will need financial investment and safety nets to forge resiliency.

The proposed changes include the requirement that new infrastructure and large development projects undertake climate risk assessments at the start of the planning process and incorporate climate resiliency measures. Management plans will be needed for protected areas that attract regular visitors, such as Stingray City. The government will need to investigate the commercial uses and viable markets for sargassum and develop a response strategy.

New agriculture subsidies will be required for ecosystem-based adaptive agriculture, especially regenerative practices to improve soil, crop yields and nutrient densities. A policy to reduce food waste going to the landfill is also needed.

The document also calls for the development of a national growth strategy to maintain a high quality of life for an optimum population, recognising the capacity of natural systems to sustain ecosystem services, including climate adaptation.

It proposes to apply environmental impact assessments, cost-benefit analyses, multi-criteria analyses and other relevant decision tools to future tourism accommodation and product development proposals to ensure that they do not result in a net decline in natural assets. These measures are among numerous adaptations set out in the document that the country will need to implement.

The draft Climate Change Policy was developed by a technical working group, which was spearheaded by the ministry and included representatives from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, the Department of Environment and Hazard Management Cayman Islands. The Climate Change Risk Assessment stakeholder group was also consulted on the draft objectives and strategies.

In addition to the schedule of district meetings, the public consultation period will involve focus group meetings with stakeholders in key areas, including financial services, insurance, real estate and development.

As the consultation process gets underway, it is now up to the public to voice their opinions about the policy.