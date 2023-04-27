Red Bay head ‘welcomed’ back to school
(CNS): The education ministry has confirmed that the principal at Red Bay Primary School has been officially reinstated. Vickie Frederick, who was suspended in 2021 because of allegations she had performed exorcisms on students, has been welcomed back on the job after no further action was recommended by police. Frederick has been back at school since November, but officials declined to admit that to CNS following our inquiries in January.
“Further to the press release dated 7 May 2021 regarding an allegation of misconduct towards students of the Red Bay Primary School, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Department of Education Services (DES) received correspondence at the end of October 2022 from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) (including communications from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions) advising that no further action was recommended in relation to any criminal proceedings in this matter,” the ministry said Thursday in an official release.
Although officials did not name Frederick, they stated that she had been back at work since November following a period of remote support she provided to the school during the investigation.
“We are pleased to welcome the staff member back to work and have the fullest confidence that she will continue to provide quality educational opportunities to the school’s students,” the ministry said. “We ask that the privacy of the staff member is respected as she carries out her professional duties at the school.”
No details of the findings of the investigations have ever been revealed about the allegations, and a freedom of information request made by CNS was refused. At the time of the alleged incident, parents who were involved said their children had been greatly disturbed and frighted when they were taken out of class and were the subject of religious rituals.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
I do not permit a woman to teach or to exercise authority over a man; rather, she is to remain quiet.
Timmothy 2:12
Terrifying
4 words : A religious nut job.
So glad my children don’t attend Red Bay.
Isn’t this “Sabrina’s Hood”?
MASH, #worldclass
This kind of behavior cannot continue. She must be dealt with and permanently removed. What a terrible example of justice for these impressionable young minds that watched this debacle unfold.
This is a biggie mess.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
I’m not sure who is welcoming her back. It’s certainly not the parents, at least not the ones I have talked to.
I was at school ‘that day’ and all the so called rumours were actually ‘TRUE’. Students were pulled from the classes and were traumatized after the incident. What a SHAME to inrush it all off!!
I remember a time when unwed mothers were harassed and harangued out of teaching in schools as they were considered to be a moral hazard. Apparently their “lifestyle” would be idolised by impressionable young minds and encourage them to “walk the same path”. It seems however that having affairs with married men, reproducing with them and beating children/students about the head with a Bible is perfectly fine. As long as it’s done with a proclamation of “God”, “God’s work” and by the “devout” in “good faith”.
Strange and dangerous. Moral turpitude.
When I was at school I was scared too. If you misbehaved you got the cane. That is real fear!
Really.
We used to come back from a good thrashing with a grin from ear to ear. The girls were impressed if you showed no fear.
I feel so bad for Caymanians. This government, this so called educator. So sorry for you!
The Minister of Education is as religiously bonkers as Vicki is so it’s no surprise she’s back. Don’t we remember Julie praying…almost speaking in tongues…in our Parliament trying to preserve us all from the evils of two young women having a gay relationship?
My head is spinning just thinking about it.
You sure she’s at Red Bay?
😆 🤣 😂. You couldn’t make it up! Let’s see if the parents of the ‘disturbed’ and ‘frightened’ children do anything about it. Like take their kids out until she is made to take ‘gardening leave’. How can you expect to be taken seriously as a country when you allow this stupidity to take place?
No no no. Gardening leave means she gets paid! She should have been fired!! The parents of the kids involved need to take civil action against her for her very disturbed behaviour.
not sure civil action will achieve anything. Cayman is a “Christian Country” according to its constitution. The only Bible bashing not allowed is burning the “good book” and speaking against it.