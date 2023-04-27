Red Bay head ‘welcomed’ back to school

Vickie Frederick, Principal of the Red Bay Primary School

(CNS): The education ministry has confirmed that the principal at Red Bay Primary School has been officially reinstated. Vickie Frederick, who was suspended in 2021 because of allegations she had performed exorcisms on students, has been welcomed back on the job after no further action was recommended by police. Frederick has been back at school since November, but officials declined to admit that to CNS following our inquiries in January.

“Further to the press release dated 7 May 2021 regarding an allegation of misconduct towards students of the Red Bay Primary School, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Department of Education Services (DES) received correspondence at the end of October 2022 from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) (including communications from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions) advising that no further action was recommended in relation to any criminal proceedings in this matter,” the ministry said Thursday in an official release.

Although officials did not name Frederick, they stated that she had been back at work since November following a period of remote support she provided to the school during the investigation.

“We are pleased to welcome the staff member back to work and have the fullest confidence that she will continue to provide quality educational opportunities to the school’s students,” the ministry said. “We ask that the privacy of the staff member is respected as she carries out her professional duties at the school.”

No details of the findings of the investigations have ever been revealed about the allegations, and a freedom of information request made by CNS was refused. At the time of the alleged incident, parents who were involved said their children had been greatly disturbed and frighted when they were taken out of class and were the subject of religious rituals.