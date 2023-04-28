PACT supports bid to start EWA without EIA

Minister Jay Ebanks in parliament on Thursday

(CNS): A private member’s motion by McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) in parliament Thursday was accepted by the government in a unanimous vote that could see work start on the East-West Arterial extension immediately, even though the premier didn’t appear to support the proposal.

Planning and Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads, offered his backing to the motion, saying that an environmental impact assessment for the stretch of the proposed road between Hurst Road and Lookout Gardens wasn’t needed.

Less than 24 hours after Premier Wayne Panton had, in his Strategic Policy Statement, talked about the importance of government doing projects the right way, it appears his PACT colleagues are willing to risk building a significant part of the road without understanding the impact it could have on flooding and other environmental issues on the surrounding area.

While the motion does not propose cancelling the entire EIA, it calls for the government to start the road right away from Hurst Road in Newlands through to Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town without the critical EIA, which will be the focus of the final phase of the road through to Frank Sound only.

During the contentious debate, Panton said he didn’t have a problem with the motion because the historical “kicking the can down the road” on this issue had led to understandable frustrations on the part of the people suffering in traffic.

But clearly caught between a political rock and a hard place, and facing a stand against him by his own PACT MPs on both the front and back benches, Panton indicated that he was only willing to push the civil servants who, he implied, had been dragging their feet on the EIA.

But he did not say he was willing to stop the process, despite voting in favour of Bush’s motion asking for the government to do just that for the next phase of the road through Savannah and Lower Valley. The premier said that he had been told by the National Conservation Council (NCC) that the EIA was necessary for the full road.

Government can and does accept motions all the time without acting on them, given they can only ever ask any government to consider a proposition rather than compel it to actually do what is proposed. But the vote to accept this motion has enormous symbolism. Several members of the front bench offered their wholehearted support to the proposal, especially Ebanks, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who all want to see the road start now.

Bryan said he was not going to allow the motion to be ignored, and he would be driving this forward. The government had to override the National Conservation Council because all residents east of George Town wanted the road done immediately, he said. Voters should call their representatives to tell them they want the road now, and if they don’t get it, then they “know what they gotta do”, he added.

Although this stretch of the road doesn’t go through the Central Mangrove Wetlands, that unique environmental habitat is a basin and an interconnected system that will be impacted by development. Given the sensitivity of the route, experts have previously told CNS that this highway cannot be “sliced and diced”, and the need for an EIA ahead of the entire project is based on the need to understand the broad impacts along its full length.

This stretch also passes through the Savannah Gully and the Lower Valley water lens. Constructing a road without understanding its full impact is likely to lead to some major problems relating to potential flooding. Expert assessments have already indicated this highway could prove extremely problematic and will require substantial and costly mitigation.

In his response to the motion, which was originally proposed by Seymour before he was promoted to Cabinet, the planning minister said he was offering his “full support to this motion”, which asks for the road to commence immediately without an EIA.

Ebank said it was about improving the quality of life by reducing commute times and letting people have the extra hour in bed. He said there was no need for an EIA as the NRA knew what it needed to know about this stretch, and there were no mangroves along the way.

The minister railed against the National Conservation Council Board and said it should not have the right to block the government from getting a road done and that if necessary, the law needed to be changed.

The requirement for EIAs for projects such as this was part of the National Conservation Law, a hard-fought piece of legislation passed by Ebanks’ boss, Wayne Panton, when he was environment minister. But Ebanks said it was “not a perfect law” because the NCC should not be allowed to block the “highest people in the land”.

Ebanks, despite being a Cabinet member with collective responsibility on policy, said he was an independent member and was “no yes man”.

“I am not a PACT member, I am a member of the PACT Government,” Ebanks said in defiance of the premier’s policy position on the need for an EIA for the entire length of the road. But Ebanks said that if others did not want to work with him anymore, he did not have to hitch a lift as his car was parked right outside.

Although the premier accepted the motion, it was evident he was not in support of its basic premise. The debate also exposed a huge gap between some members of Cabinet and Panton’s science-based position and commitment to execute projects properly to avoid the ‘ready, fire, aim’ approach to past projects that have had terrible environmental consequences.

The premier reminded his colleagues that nature does not need us but that we need nature, but nevertheless led the vote in support of the motion, which, if adopted, would place homes, the community and the natural environment at serious risk.