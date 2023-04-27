Saunders challenges ‘sustainability’ of PACT
(CNS): In his first address to parliament from the opposition benches since being fired from the PACT Cabinet, Chris Saunders (BTW) challenged the sustainability of some of the Cayman Islands Government’s fiscal and political plans. Sustainability has been billed as a major component of this government, but the now estranged independent MP said revenue derived from selling Cayman’s land and jobs was unsustainable.
The former finance minister said that in 2022 the government had an operating surplus of over CI$47 million. However, this had given him some cause for concern because a close look at the figures showed that most of it came from better-than-expected revenue from both work permits and stamp duty.
“When you break down how it came about, CI$45 million of that CI$47 million… was basically selling Caymanain jobs and selling Caymanian land, and that in itself is something that is unsustainable,” he said, noting that government did not hit its original customs duty target in 2022, which indicated that inflation had begun to impact consumption as people have less money to spend.
However, import duty was an important factor in the Cayman Islands’ tax base, he said, and the country was going to have to engage in a difficult conversation about future-proofing the economy and about where government derives its revenue.
Saunders said he was also concerned about the predictions for 2026 set out in the Strategic Policy Statement because just one major event could push the CIG into non-compliance with the Public Management and Finance Law. He further noted that over the SPS period, the government would no longer be able to finance capital and equity from its surpluses each year but would have to use savings, which was also unsustainable.
Cayman’s banking system was also facing some risks, Saunders said. He pointed out that the local banks had a combined loan portfolio of $2.4 billion, which, given the size of recent interest rate hikes and the domestic banks’ mismatch between loans and deposits, was unsustainable, and Cayman needed to create a capital market.
The rising cost of living, food insecurity, fuel prices and the growing population are all unsustainable, he said, as is a growing dependency gap between the working population and those in retirement, which without work permit holders would be the worst in the world at more than 50%.
The inadequate private sector pension system and the current healthcare situation were also unsustainable and in need of significant reform. While Saunders said the CIG must bring down public spending, he is proposing free healthcare for children and the over 68s because, he said, the government could not afford to keep picking up the healthcare tab for those who are under-insured or have no cover at all.
He said the current situation where the private health insurance firms gain all the profits while the public purse faces all the losses was also unsustainable. Saunders said that was why he had been driving the expansion of CINICO, though he recently told CNS that those efforts had been met with significant backlash from the private insurance providers, who were also influencing his former Cabinet colleagues.
The SPS is not the budget and is as much a political as a fiscal document. As such, the premier would have been a major driving force behind it. Nevertheless, Saunders, who was finance minister until last month, would have had some input into the figures, but since he split with PACT, he has indicated that he had concerns about the levels of government spending as well as future revenue.
However, he was more generous about the predictions made by the public sector technocrats and praised the hard work of those in the finance ministry.
See Saunders’ address on CIGTV below:
Category: Government Finance, Politics
With his political career in free fall, he might spare a thought for his own sustainability. Just sayin.
zero creditablity.
Trouble in PACT land, I predict the Government collapse is imminent
A load of rubbish. He just left the government. Was he a part of the sale of jobs? Big stupse.
Rubbish! This was our minister and he doesn’t know that our economy runs because we export services to overseas clients and provide services to tourists. The former requires an abundance of highly-skilled professionals which our local population can’t support and the latter requires a diverse workforce to service tourists coming from overseas. Besides, if we put every suitable Caymanian in work we still wouldn’t have enough Caymanians to fill the available jobs. The local employment rate is practically zero, so what jobs are being “sold”? As for stamp duty – it’s the right of every Caymanian to sell their land. If we were only allowed to sell to other Caymanians we wouldn’t have a real estate market. This garbage Chris is spewing is the worst sort of politics – to stir up hate and division among people for political gain. Desperate and sad.
There is a fundamental flaw in understadning what “health care” is. Not just in Cayman, but in general.
Health care is erroneously equated with health insurance, with an ability to pay for medical services.
Health Care is Caring for Health so one remains healthy. Nobody ever talks about prevention other than eat right and exercise (and check your cholesterol, sugar and BP). Too many factors affect ones health besides food and physical activities.
In Cayman in particular, environmental pollution of air, water, flora, fauna, sea, soil etc. is catastrophic, if one bothered to measure. This creates more illnesses and deaths than a proverbial hamburger or lack of physical activities.
Nobody ever talks about real prevention and the entire focus is on the ability to pay for medical services (health insurance). This is as unsustainable as it could be.
Growing environmental pollution => more people get sick => more medical services needed => more money needed to pay for it => bankruptcy. This will continue in perpetuity.
Cleaning up environmental pollution in Cayman will take more than money. It will require people in CIG who understand the problem, have a vision and a strategy to achieve that vision.
Meantime mangroves are disappearing, public access to green and clean unaltered natural environment is impossible (it doesn’t exist), more development, more hospitals, more doctors, more waste, including hazardous, infects and radioactive. And still nobody is talking about Radiation safety and incinerator(s) pollution control in accordance with 21st century standards.
And of course there is The Dump!
Name the specific jobs sold.
Start with a look at ANY offshore recruiter’s website.
Thats an industry that has gotten a free pass for far too long.
I can remember being a 19 year old Caymanian on a temporary contract. The recruiter charged me out at $25/hour and I got paid $12/hour. The recruiter literally took over half of my money, and for what?
And unless my details are completely dated, it used to be that if a candidate got past six months employment the recruiter got 3 months’ salary of the person recruited.
You want to talk about a bloodsucking tick on Caymanian employment, look no further than the recruiters.
Put a tax on those recruitment contracts. Stop selling Caymanians as god damn slaves.