Teenage runaways missing for almost a week

Shania Beckford

(CNS): Police are still looking for three teenage runaways who have not returned to the children’s home where they are currently staying in West Bay. The three girls were last seen in George Town on Walkers Road and in the Windsor Park area but were reported missing when they failed to appear for their pick-up after school last Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, police appealed to the girls to return home and on Monday issued a warning that it is an offence to “harbour or conceal” young people.

Jahsmine Ebanks and Shania Beckford, both aged 15, and 16-year-old Jemma Watson have been reported missing on previous occasions. The police gave no indication that the girls were in any danger but appealed for the public’s help, noting that the risk of harm increases as more time passes without them being located.

Jemma Watson

The RCIPS added that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2000 and to imprisonment for three months.

Jahsmine was last seen wearing grey joggers and a t-shirt and is described as 5’4″ inches tall, of dark complexion and medium build. Shania was last seen wearing black tights and a grey t-shirt. She is described as being about 4’9″ tall, of medium build and brown complexion, with curly brown hair. Jemma was wearing black tights and a white t-shirt. She is described as about 5’7″ tall, of brown complexion, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Jahsmine Ebanks

Officers encouraged the girls to either return home or attend the nearest police station. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.